Jean Smart’s Cup Runneth Over: Actress Will Miss Opening of Breakout Toronto Film So She Can Be at Emmy Awards

Mariah Carey knows just how to get herself in hot water. According to Variety, Mariah is trying to trademark “The Queen of Christmas” for herself. This is because the only record she has on her resume that still sells is “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song has been a mega hit for 25 years largely because it’s a take on all the Phil Spector Christmas songs. Walter Afanasieff wrote “All I Want,” Mariah claims co-authorship, but really it’s written and produced like a Spector/Ellie Greenwich song.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO