Jean Smart’s Cup Runneth Over: Actress Will Miss Opening of Breakout Toronto Film So She Can Be at Emmy Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes First Oscar Winning Actress to Be a Guest Judge on “Shark Tank”
Gwyneth Paltrow is joining “Shark Tank” as a guest shark.. Paltrow won an Oscar in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love.” She never again returned to the Oscar stage. Her only other award as an actress is as a guest star on “Glee.”. Her lack of...
“Better Call Saul” Finishes Run with Highest Ratings Since August 2018 in Emmy Worthy Episode
“Better Call Saul” ended its glorious six season run on AMC on Monday night. Ratings were the highest since August 2018 — 1.7 million people tuned in to see what happened to Saul aka Jimmy, Kim, and the rest of the characters. The episode, which alternated in black...
Funny Move for “Funny Pages”: Owen Kline’s Coming of Age Film Gets Dumped Onto Streaming for One Night Only
Well, A24 doesn’t seem to know what to do with Owen Kline’s “Funny Pages.”. So they’re screening it themselves on August 25th for 15 bucks. Kline is the son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates. This is his directorial debut. It looks like a charming coming of age film.
Demi Lovato Releases Her “29” Single Possibly Targeting Wilmer Valderrama For Dating Her When She Was 17
Demi Lovato has released her new song, “29,” in advance of tomorrow night’s album release of “Holy FVck.”. Lovato is now 29. But when she was 17 she dated “NCIS” and “That’s 70s Show” actor Wilmer Valderrama. He was 29. Looking back, she accuses him of taking advantage of her. This is celebrity at the low end of the pool, but the song is catchy and should give People, Us, and Hollywood Life a lot of fodder.
Darlene Love, the Real Queen of Christmas, Objects to Mariah Carey’s Trademark Application, and She’s Right
Mariah Carey knows just how to get herself in hot water. According to Variety, Mariah is trying to trademark “The Queen of Christmas” for herself. This is because the only record she has on her resume that still sells is “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song has been a mega hit for 25 years largely because it’s a take on all the Phil Spector Christmas songs. Walter Afanasieff wrote “All I Want,” Mariah claims co-authorship, but really it’s written and produced like a Spector/Ellie Greenwich song.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Review: Isabelle Fuhrman Is Marvelously Deranged in a Prequel That Should Satisfy Fans
It’s Estonia, 2007, and the opening sequence of “Orphan: First Kill” assures we are in the realm of a horror movie because it opens with an overheard shot of a car snaking up a mountainous road blanketed in snow. That’s an obvious crib from “The Shining” that horror filmmakers can’t ever seem to resist, and it’s never not a charming genre in-joke in the key of the Wilhelm Scream, an evocative and easy reference filmmakers love to throw in to put us in a chilling mood. From there, this prequel to the 2009 cult favorite “Orphan,” now directed by William Brent...
Broadway: “Funny Girl” Relaunch with Lea Michele Offers First Commercial (See Video)
The producers of “Funny Girl” on Broadway are looking for magic when they relaunch on September 6th with Lea Michele. They’ve got their first commercial, and it looks good. Lea Michele becomes Fanny Brice and Tovah Feldshuh will play her mother. Not to put too much pressure...
Paul Simon is Making a New Album, and Making Friends in the Studio with Cabaret Singers
Good news: even though he’s stopped touring, Paul Simon is still writing and making new records. According to a Facebook post from cabaret singer Barbara Fasano, Simon is recording right now, But even better: discovering that Fasano and her group were recording an old Simon song, “Old Friends.” in the next studio, he came in and the rest is history.
Showdown at Broadway’s Coming “High Noon”: Family of Original, Blacklisted Screenwriter Carl Foreman Wants Him Acknowledged
EXCLUSIVE Big trumpeted announcement a couple of weeks ago. The 1952 classic film, “High Noon,” starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, is coming to Broadway as a play in 2023. “High Noon” is a highly charged political story about a sheriff in a western town who must face...
