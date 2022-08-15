Read full article on original website
folioweekly.com
Local Doctor Offers Compassionate Care at Affordable Marijuana Clinic
Jacksonville’s Affordable Marijuana License Clinic is working to ensure qualified patients have access to the alternative treatment. As part of an integrated, multidisciplinary medical marijuana clinic network, clinic staff is expertly trained in the use of medical marijuana for the treatment of approved conditions. The clinic offers individualized patient-oriented...
News4Jax.com
Cat tests positive for rabies in Brunswick, health officials say
A feral cat from the central Cate Road area near Brunswick has tested positive for rabies, the Glynn County Health Department said Wednesday. Two adult residents were scratched by the cat and have been referred to their health care provider for possible post-exposure rabies treatment, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District.
Camden County commissioners receive land donation for new health department facility
WOODBINE, Ga. — At its Aug. 16 regular meeting, the Camden County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept a deed for a land donation from Southeast Georgia Health System for the construction of a new Camden County Health Department. STORY: THE PLAYERS Championship invites local nonprofits to submit...
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
nonprofitctr.org
L’Arche Jacksonville, Inc. – Development Director
You are creative and strategic and love building systems that work. You are attentive to details. You have innovative ideas and are good at seeing them through to the finish line. You want to build a culture of storytelling and fundraising through an entire organization. You enjoy meeting people and listening to their stories. You take care in the relationships you cultivate and understand how to transition them beyond a single encounter. Inviting individuals, foundations, corporations, faith communities, and businesses into the work of L’Arche through their financial support excites you. You take initiative, are forward looking, and ready to work to gather the support needed to help L’Arche grow. You have a strong desire to help us all learn to welcome difference and celebrate the gifts of each person. Does this profile fit you? Then join our team!
First Coast News
Clay County mother claims student was threatened, school leaders not showing sense of urgency
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The first week of school is not going how Starlyn Wimberly imagined for her daughter. Her second-grader missed two days of School at Charles E. Bennett Elementary. Wimberly doesn't feel like it's safe for her child to be in the classroom after she said another...
One way in, one way out: Pierce County resident complain how train will sit idle for hours
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — There is only one way in to Oak Ridge trail and one way out. For years, residents in the area have complained about a train blocking the neighborhood for hours. Some expressed how they have to plan their commute or race to get home so they can beat the train.
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
ASPCA helps Union County deputies rescue more than 50 dogs, cats from ‘filthy conditions’
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More than 50 dogs and cats “living in filthy conditions” were rescued Wednesday from a property on State Road 121 in Lake Butler, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. UCSO and the Union County Animal Control requested the ASPCA’s assistance with rescuing...
First Coast News
Jacksonville business faces potential 400% rent hike, may be forced to close
Southern Roots has been in their Riverside location for 8 years. Inflation and rent hikes may force them out of business.
'Customer bills have been more of a burden:' JEA addresses higher electric bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Are you shelling out more cash to pay your electric bill? You aren't alone. Many people across the First Coast report receiving higher-than-normal electric bills from JEA. "We know recent customer bills have been more of a burden...
WCJB
Lake City District 14: Two candidates are going head-to-head for city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Befaithful Coker has been volunteering in Lake City for more than a decade. This is the second time she seeks to fill the District 14 city council seat. “I’ve worked with agencies, with community organizations,” said Coker. “I’ve worked with children, I’ve worked with business,...
First Coast News
Glynn County School officials say students, bus staff treated after 'irate' parent discharges pepper spray on school bus
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A school bus had to be evacuated Tuesday morning in Brunswick, Georgia after an "irate" parent allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray into the bus, Glynn County School officials said. The bus was headed to Goodyear Elementary School, a school official said. There were 24...
First Coast News
Meet "Pop" and Wade, friendly faces when you get your mammogram on our new Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His real name is James, but people call him, "Pop." He gave years of his life in service to Jacksonville with JFRD, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as a chaplain. Now Pop and his friend Wade are a team, the first two drivers of the new Buddy...
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
‘It’s a crazy thing to do’: Brunswick mother pepper sprays school bus with students onboard
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick mother is behind bars tonight, accused of using pepper spray on a school bus with students inside. It all happened on Tuesday at a school bus stop about 5 minutes away from Goodyear Elementary. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Judge finds top executive at St. Vincent’s knew about complaints against Dr. Heekin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge has found a top executive at Ascension St. Vincent’s was personally involved in issues at the center of hundreds of lawsuits accusing a surgeon of malpractice— even though the executive claimed under oath that he wasn’t. The I-TEAM has been investigating...
New Jacksonville City Council bill aims to crack down on panhandling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city council is looking to crack down on panhandling. A new bill would make it illegal to stand in a median or to physically interact with a person in a car while it’s on a roadway. Panhandlers on medians are becoming a common sight...
'It's just legacy:' Jacksonville firefighter widow helps find hope through new role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inside a locker at Fire Station 3, Brian McCluney's clothes are exactly as he left them. It's been three years since he worked here, but signs of him are everywhere. “That is his helmet shield, the emblem that was on the front of his helmet,” Stephanie...
