folioweekly.com

Local Doctor Offers Compassionate Care at Affordable Marijuana Clinic

Jacksonville’s Affordable Marijuana License Clinic is working to ensure qualified patients have access to the alternative treatment. As part of an integrated, multidisciplinary medical marijuana clinic network, clinic staff is expertly trained in the use of medical marijuana for the treatment of approved conditions. The clinic offers individualized patient-oriented...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Cat tests positive for rabies in Brunswick, health officials say

A feral cat from the central Cate Road area near Brunswick has tested positive for rabies, the Glynn County Health Department said Wednesday. Two adult residents were scratched by the cat and have been referred to their health care provider for possible post-exposure rabies treatment, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
nonprofitctr.org

L’Arche Jacksonville, Inc. – Development Director

You are creative and strategic and love building systems that work. You are attentive to details. You have innovative ideas and are good at seeing them through to the finish line. You want to build a culture of storytelling and fundraising through an entire organization. You enjoy meeting people and listening to their stories. You take care in the relationships you cultivate and understand how to transition them beyond a single encounter. Inviting individuals, foundations, corporations, faith communities, and businesses into the work of L’Arche through their financial support excites you. You take initiative, are forward looking, and ready to work to gather the support needed to help L’Arche grow. You have a strong desire to help us all learn to welcome difference and celebrate the gifts of each person. Does this profile fit you? Then join our team!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
LAKE CITY, FL

