kvnutalk
Joyce Parson Larsen – Cache Valley Daily
September 21, 1930 – August 13, 2022 (age 91) Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her...
kvnutalk
2nd annual ‘Ignite the Light’ concert slated for Monday – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Cache County is hosting a free-to-the-public suicide awareness and mental health event on Monday, Aug. 22. The event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds. The 2nd annual “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness event will begin with a...
kvnutalk
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
kvnutalk
Logan Library stays mobile during construction with the help of a grant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The American Rescue Plan Administration was passed by Congress on March 10, 2021 and signed into law the next day. As part of their pandemic response, they recently awarded the Logan Library a $15,000 Reach Out Grant. Library director Karen Clark talked about what that means for the library.
kvnutalk
Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily
September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
kvnutalk
Montgomery talks power and rate increases on KVNU’s Speak to the Mayor – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan mayor Holly Daines was not available, so it was Logan Light and Power director Mark Montgomery who appeared on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday during For the People. He said there are some future rate adjustments coming down the lines in...
kvnutalk
State Democrats try to force Rep. Joel Ferry off November ballot – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Democrats are trying to force Republican state Rep. Joel Ferry off the November ballot in House District 1 so they can snatch victory from the jaws of almost certain defeat in the upcoming election. “If Mr. Ferry won’t step down from his seat and...
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs. Pleasant Grove Vikings football
The Green Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Craig Hislop and John Russell. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will be...
kvnutalk
Logan Aquatic Center to close on weekdays through Sept. 5 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Effectively immediately, the Logan Aquatic Center will be closed to the public for open swimming Monday through Friday. That announcement was made through a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 18. Previously, the pool had been open to families from 12 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 12...
kvnutalk
PHOTO GALLERY: Green Canyon 3, Spanish Fork 1 in girls soccer
Photos by Clint Allen / Additional information about Clint’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at clintallen.smugmug.com. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Payson Lions football
The Mountain Crest broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch...
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
kvnutalk
Pickleville Playhouse to present ‘The Addams Family’ once again – Cache Valley Daily
GARDEN CITY – Here at the rustic Pickleville Playhouse, the Davis clan figure that if you’ve already got a smashing success for a fall show, why mess with it?. For the fourth consecutive year, the Pickleville Playhouse will stage The Addams Family as its Halloween show. The production will debut on Sept. 30 and run throughout the month of October.
