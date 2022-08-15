ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Joyce Parson Larsen – Cache Valley Daily

September 21, 1930 – August 13, 2022 (age 91) Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her...
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily

September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Payson Lions football

The Mountain Crest broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch...
