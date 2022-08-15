ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba bids farewell to firefighters killed in fuel depot blaze

Thousands of Cubans turned out Friday to bid a final farewell to 14 firefighters killed while battling a blaze at a fuel depot this month.   The 14 were honored Friday on the second of two days of national mourning announced by Diaz-Canel, who offered his condolences via Twitter Thursday to loved ones of "these brave Cubans."
