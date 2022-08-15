ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Steaks on Las Olas, Flamingo Fleaing in Boca Raton, new West Palm Beach-only doughnuts

Where’s the beef? More and more these days, the answer is Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. Fogo de Chão, a stylish Brazilian home of gaucho chefs and the “culinary art” of grilling steak churrasco style, opens Friday at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., on a western stretch of the touristy downtown thoroughfare that is becoming ever more protein packed. Less than a week after the debut of Fogo de ...
palmbeachillustrated.com

“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
miamionthecheap.com

Rock n’ Ride in Tamarc features hot rods with rock & roll

Rock n’ Ride is setting up in Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot local bands and food vendors. For kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Happy Daze Rock Band performs rock n’ roll favorites. Other entertainment...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
floridaweekly.com

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Andy’s Latin Food, Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-702-7710 or www.andyslatinfood.com. The Details: Andy’s, which first opened as a food truck in Delray Beach, now has a brick-and-mortar space in Palm Beach Gardens serving Venezuelan fare. I had a Venezuelan roommate who introduced...
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
floridaweekly.com

Boca home offers great size, views

Built in 1999 by Courchene Development Corp., this Boca Raton home was designed by Shane Ames of Ames International Architecture and is set on one of Long Lake Estates’ best lakefront lots. Sitting on over an acre, this classic Palm Beach-style house has a fantastic flexible floor plan. Be...
cw34.com

Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
bocaratontribune.com

Life and fitness coach opens fitness and wellness studio designed to empower women

The next step for life, fitness and yoga coach Christina Mummaw was opening her own studio branded with the name of her new mission. Boca Chamber and Mayor Scott Singer cut the ribbon Aug. 16 to officially announce the grand opening of STRONG Wellness & Fitness Studio at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton. https://www.strongwellnessstudio.com/
cw34.com

Forever Family: Meet Haleigh

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When we think of adoption, we often think of a baby or young child. However, in many cases those waiting and longing for a Forever Family are already in their teen years. Adopting someone this age can have many advantages: they are more independent and self-sufficient and can be great company like Haleigh.
bocamag.com

Remembering Two Community Leaders & Delray Meeting Gets Testy

I last saw Susan Whelchel on July 1, 2019. We were at the ceremony to mark Baptist Health South Florida’s acquisition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Susan discussed her health problems for a few minutes. She was direct about the outlook—not terribly encouraging—with no sign of self-pity. Then she got back to the moment. “Isn’t this exciting? It’s a great thing for the hospital.”
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
