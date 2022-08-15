Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPTV
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
Weekend things to do (updated): Steaks on Las Olas, Flamingo Fleaing in Boca Raton, new West Palm Beach-only doughnuts
Where’s the beef? More and more these days, the answer is Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. Fogo de Chão, a stylish Brazilian home of gaucho chefs and the “culinary art” of grilling steak churrasco style, opens Friday at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., on a western stretch of the touristy downtown thoroughfare that is becoming ever more protein packed. Less than a week after the debut of Fogo de ...
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of home
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamionthecheap.com
Rock n’ Ride in Tamarc features hot rods with rock & roll
Rock n’ Ride is setting up in Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot local bands and food vendors. For kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Happy Daze Rock Band performs rock n’ roll favorites. Other entertainment...
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
floridaweekly.com
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: Andy’s Latin Food, Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-702-7710 or www.andyslatinfood.com. The Details: Andy’s, which first opened as a food truck in Delray Beach, now has a brick-and-mortar space in Palm Beach Gardens serving Venezuelan fare. I had a Venezuelan roommate who introduced...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The most selfless man': Capt. Brian Wolnewitz of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue dies of cancer
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 44-year-old Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue captain died Tuesday after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer. Capt. Brian Wolnewitz died surrounded by family at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, his wife Julie announced on her Facebook page. He had entered hospice care at the hospital Monday.
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
FREE Catalytic Converter Etching Event Being Hosted By PBSO
There's been a recent trend of the devices being stolen right off of cars throughout Palm Beach County and law enforcement recommends having the vehicle's VIN number etched on them to help in their recovery.
floridaweekly.com
Boca home offers great size, views
Built in 1999 by Courchene Development Corp., this Boca Raton home was designed by Shane Ames of Ames International Architecture and is set on one of Long Lake Estates’ best lakefront lots. Sitting on over an acre, this classic Palm Beach-style house has a fantastic flexible floor plan. Be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
bocaratontribune.com
Life and fitness coach opens fitness and wellness studio designed to empower women
The next step for life, fitness and yoga coach Christina Mummaw was opening her own studio branded with the name of her new mission. Boca Chamber and Mayor Scott Singer cut the ribbon Aug. 16 to officially announce the grand opening of STRONG Wellness & Fitness Studio at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton. https://www.strongwellnessstudio.com/
cw34.com
Forever Family: Meet Haleigh
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When we think of adoption, we often think of a baby or young child. However, in many cases those waiting and longing for a Forever Family are already in their teen years. Adopting someone this age can have many advantages: they are more independent and self-sufficient and can be great company like Haleigh.
bocamag.com
Remembering Two Community Leaders & Delray Meeting Gets Testy
I last saw Susan Whelchel on July 1, 2019. We were at the ceremony to mark Baptist Health South Florida’s acquisition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Susan discussed her health problems for a few minutes. She was direct about the outlook—not terribly encouraging—with no sign of self-pity. Then she got back to the moment. “Isn’t this exciting? It’s a great thing for the hospital.”
New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
10NEWS
The deadly bacteria that's tainting oysters coming out of grade-A kitchens
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is not uncommon for seafood restaurants to have a warning label about the risks of consuming raw seafood and shellfish. However, even with the responsible kitchens, some deadly bacteria still find ways to wreak havoc. That's what happened at Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort...
Click10.com
Body cam video shows ‘intoxicated’ South Florida rapper Stitches before cocaine arrest
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video sheds light on the events leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper better known as Stitches, earlier this month. Bay Harbor Islands police arrested Katsabanis, whose albums include “Cocaine Holiday,” “I Need Rehab” and “Married...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
Comments / 0