Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen Walters
Related
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Smoky Mountain News
New HWA director greets community
Meet the new executive director of Haywood Waterways Association 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville. Preston Jacobsen has been leading the organization since June following the departure of long-time director Eric Romaniszyn. Perhaps best known locally as the man behind Local Yokel weather, Jacobsen previously served as the finance operations manager for the Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards.
biltmorebeacon.com
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
my40.tv
Rescued beagles from group of thousands transferred to Asheville to start new lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Across the southeast region of the country, rescue shelters have been stepping up to help save and relocate around 4,000 beagles. The pups were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Virginia after the facility was found to be in violation of several federal regulations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home
For many folks who are house hunting in the hamlet of Highlands, North Carolina, a rambling 28-acre farm with four tumbledown cabins might send them running in the other direction. But when it comes to real estate, Margaret and Chris Shutze aren't afraid of anything. "It doesn't matter what shape it's in, but it needs to have some essence that we can build upon," Margaret recalls telling their agent. "Nothing scares us, not even the most dilapidated building." The former rhododendron nursery on Flat Mountain Road held the enduring charm that Chris, a custom-furniture maker, and Margaret, a luxury-hotel designer, had been searching for. Once they saw its pond, waterfall, and old Amish-built barn, they knew instantly that it was the kind of place they could transform into a unique getaway for guests as well as a home to raise their two young sons, away from the demands of city living.
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Over the Rainbow to the Land of Oz
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. – This week’s Bright Spot takes us over the rainbow to the Land of Oz high on top of Beech Mountain – one of the highest peaks on the east coast!. This theme park, honors the classic movie – The Wizard of Oz. It was built to draw visitors to the mountain town. Hundreds of thousands visited the park the year it opened in 1970. The Washington Post named it the best theme park in the country. It operated until 1980. Parts of the park were sold and torn down to make room for new homes in the area. While vandals stole pieces of the park left standing as souvenirs – leaving it in a state of disarray. The park was restored in the early 90s. And now annually open it to the public a few weeks a year each September.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Mark your calendar for Saluda’s next Top of the Grade concert
The Top of the Grade Summer Concert Series’ next performance is on August 26 featuring Peggy Ratusz & Friends. A well-established presence in the Asheville music scene, Peggy Ratusz and her array of musical configurations will perform an infectious, sultry, multi-layered brand of original, traditional and modern blues, soul, R&B and jazz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
visitusaparks.com
Best Towns on the Appalachian Trail
The best towns and communities along the Appalachian Trail are full of Appalachian history and culture. Whether you're thru-hiking the entire trail, exploring one portion for the day, or driving a route in the general direction of the AT, these mountain towns are worth exploring. The Appalachian Trail, often simply...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round of ammo found on Rutherford Co. school bus
A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.
visitncsmokies.com
What’s HOPpining in Frog Level?
Like many Western North Carolina towns, Waynesville did not see its initial development boom until the railroad was built in 1884. The agricultural, lumber, and tourism industries in Waynesville and Haywood County began to thrive as access to the west was opened up. Frog Level, the area of town located...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
Hendersonville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hendersonville High School football team will have a game with North Henderson High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Hendersonville High SchoolNorth Henderson High School.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: We Give a Share rebrands as Equal Plates Project
Less than two months after assuming the role as director of We Give a Share, Madi Holtzman nervously approached founding board member Elizabeth Sims with the idea to change the local nonprofit’s name to better reflect its mission to “Make all plates equal.”. Sims supported the idea, and...
Comments / 0