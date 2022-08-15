Read full article on original website
NTIA Awards Nearly $50 Million in Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Funds
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has awarded $49,112,883.26 in grants to tribes in two states. The awards to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians of Mississippi and the Osage Nation of Oklahoma will provide funds for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
Hoosier Net Joins INDATEL
Hoosier Net, a collaborative of telecommunications network providers of middle mile services in Indiana, has become a member of INDATEL, a national independent member network headquartered in Kansas. In a press release on the INDATEL website, Hoosier Net says it is in the process of connecting the majority of rural...
Ritter Expands Into Four Arkansas Markets
JONESBORO, Ark. (Aug. 17, 2022) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications provider serving exclusively in the Mid-South, is completing a $12 million investment and is now offering high-speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark. These combined projects were investments made by Ritter Communications to benefit businesses in the region. The expansion of services in this area is one of several recently completed by Ritter Communications, to bring 100% fiber internet to communities across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.
