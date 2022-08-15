JONESBORO, Ark. (Aug. 17, 2022) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications provider serving exclusively in the Mid-South, is completing a $12 million investment and is now offering high-speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark. These combined projects were investments made by Ritter Communications to benefit businesses in the region. The expansion of services in this area is one of several recently completed by Ritter Communications, to bring 100% fiber internet to communities across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO