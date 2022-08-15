ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos sign free agent Schobert, activate Gregory, Turner

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The reinforcements arrived by the bunches Monday for the Denver Broncos.

They signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert and activated prized offseason acquisitions Randy Gregory (shoulder) and Billy Turner (knee), both of whom aim to play in the regular-season opener at Seattle on Sept. 12.

“We’re trying to get everybody to Week 1,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

That includes inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who dislocated his left elbow in the Broncos’ 17-7 exhibition victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

“We’re looking at that four-to-six (week window), so we’re going to be right on that fine line there,” Hackett said. “But I know the type of man he is and just looking at him and talking with him after the game, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s there for Week 1.”

Griffith’s injury led to the signing of Schobert, a seventh-year pro from Wisconsin who’s played for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars (2020) and Steelers (2021) and is the only NFL player to amass 600 tackles, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles over the last six seasons.

“Schobert is another experienced guy that we know we can put in there and can play right away,” Hackett said. “He can bring that leadership. He’s had lots of years with hundreds of tackles and he’s a guy who’s played special teams”

Schobert has started 81 NFL games, including playoffs,

“This will be my seventh defensive scheme in seven years,” he said. “I’ve been pretty much on every defensive scheme you can have in the NFL.”

Schobert lives in nearby Castle Rock, so he won’t have to worry about any altitude acclimation, either, as he lines up alongside Josey Jewell.

He worked out for the Broncos and other teams earlier this month but missed all of training camp.

“It was a little hard to watch something that you’ve been doing for the last six years professionally but then I’d go fishing and I wouldn’t watch it and I’d be in the mountains will no cell service,” Schobert said.

Gregory is the gem of GM George Paton’s 2022 free agent class. He underwent surgery to repair his right rotator cuff shortly after choosing Denver over Dallas in free agency and signing a five-year, $70 million contract.

“It’s something I’d been dealing with for two, maybe three years,” said Gregory, who’s coming off a six-sack season in his final year in Dallas. “I’d been playing with it for so long, I kind of wanted to fight through it. But I think for the long term it was better for me and for the team.”

Hackett said he and his staff got a chuckle last week as they watched film of the Cowboys in preparation for their preseason opener.

“We put a game on just because we wanted to make sure we knew what they were going to be presenting us, and the whole time it was funny, we’re all looking at each other and going, ‘We’re really happy that guy’s on our team,’” Hackett said.

“I mean, he’s a dynamic guy. He’s got an unbelievable motor. He is nonstop all throughout the whole play. He’s physical. He’s fast. He’s a smart player. I think all of those things that he brings are so great for our football team and watching him off the edge is something I’m excited to see.”

Hackett was also eager to see Turner back on the field. They were together in Green Bay for the past three years. The versatile 10th-year offensive lineman returned to Denver, where he played from 2016-18, on a four-year, $28 million free agent contract this spring.

Turner is projected as the Broncos’ starting right tackle, but he missed training camp while recovering from a left knee injury that goes back to last season.

“Am I mentally ready and prepared” to play in the opener? “I mean, that’s what these next four weeks are going to be about for me,” Turner said.

The Broncos also designated guard Ben Brady as waived/injured.

The Associated Press

49ers-Vikings practice: Cousins is back; Lance is back home

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — This absence for Kirk Cousins was far more convenient for him and the Minnesota Vikings. After catching COVID-19 and staying home for five days in line with the current guidelines, Cousins returned to practice Wednesday with the Vikings for their first of two joint sessions with the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Though Cousins has said throughout the offseason that he can’t afford to miss any on-field repetitions as he continues to soak up new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense, the timing of his latest quarantine was such that he only missed one full-speed practice last Thursday. The Vikings had a light workout Friday, traveled Saturday and played Sunday at Las Vegas, where Cousins was already unlikely to play more than a series or two if at all. Players were off Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

After exodus of stars, No. 23 Cincinnati tries to reload

CINCINNATI (AP) — The cupboard wasn’t left completely bare, but Luke Fickell had some major restocking to do. The sixth-year Cincinnati coach is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season that saw the Bearcats become the first team outside a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff. The dream season ended with a 27-6 loss to Alabama in a semifinal, and then Cincinnati (13-1) watched a school-record nine players get selected in the NFL draft, led by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, taken fourth overall by the New York Jets. After losing the core of his best players, the pressure is on Fickell to show that the No. 23 Bearcats are built to last, especially as they prepare to make the leap from the middling American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Is Russell Wilson still an elite quarterback?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, but is he still elite? On Sunday, the NFL Network began releasing its list of top 100 players, a ranking voted on by the players. Wilson ranked No. 61, behind the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 57). Two years ago, Wilson ranked second overall. He ranked 12th last year.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

A list of key dates and games for the 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA schedule was released Wednesday. A look at some of the key dates for the league this coming season:. Boston Celtics: Oct. 18, Philadelphia (NBA opening night) Golden State Warriors: Oct. 18, Los Angeles Lakers (NBA opening night) Houston Rockets: Oct. 19, at Atlanta. Indiana Pacers: Oct. 19, Washington.
NBA
The Associated Press

New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement

Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
