Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to 6 miles north of Estrella Sailport, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 186. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 46 and 55. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Tumbleweed Park, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Firebird Lake, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following county, Sandoval. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Felipe Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Algodones and Placitas. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 245 and 252. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across a large area west of Window Rock towards Ganado and south past Wide Ruins. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Pine Springs, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Kinlichee Chapter House, and Ganado. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 445 and 468. Highway 191 between mile markers 376 and 411. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Burntwater Wash, Fish Wash, Burnt Piqon Wash, Red Clay Wash, Dead Wash, West Fork Black Creek, Wide Ruin Wash, Lone Tule Wash, Sage House Wash, Black Soil Wash, Oak Ridge Wash, Bent Knee Wash, Big Dam Wash, Kinlichee Creek, Puerco River, Ruin Wash and Pueblo Colorado Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York County. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 on Friday. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cool, or 9 miles southeast of Mineral Wells, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weatherford, Cool and Millsap. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 390 and 405. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 22:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-18 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in vulnerable locations may experience flooding. Some roads in vulnerable, low-lying areas may be closed from floodwaters. Stay tuned to local officials for any road closures or evacuations. Anyone in low-lying areas and vulnerable areas could be swept out to sea and face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning has been extended through Thursday * WHAT...Surf of 15 to 18 feet * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and potentially deadly rip currents. Some strong coastal erosion is likely. Very large waves may bring some ocean debris onto roadways, impact small harbors, and make navigating the harbor channel dangerous. Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1025 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 17 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 15 i le 18 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...Talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...E matua maualuluga galu e fafati i aau ma le matafaga faapea le malolosi o le aave o le sami. E ono iai sologa i nofoaga tumatafaga. E mafai foi ona aafia nofoaga tulata i matafaga e pei o auala ma uafu ona o le maualuluga o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA E ono lolovaia laufanua tu-lata i matafaga ma nofoaga aafia gofie. E ono tapunia auala e lata i matafaga ona o aafiaga o le maualuluga o galu. Fa`autagia lapata`iga mo auala tapunia fa`apea le aga`i ese mai lou nofoaga. O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sandy and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Move to higher ground. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dickenson and southwestern Buchanan Counties through 515 PM EDT At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Davenport, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Davenport, Trammel, Nora and Vansant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cameron TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Port Isabel * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1 foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Saturday morning until Sunday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and exposed parking lots could become covered with some surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garfield County through 315 PM MDT At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Rifle, or 30 miles west of Glenwood Springs, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Garfield County. This includes Colorado 13 between mile markers 8 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Willacy Island TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1 foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Saturday morning until Sunday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and exposed parking lots could become covered with some surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. A foot or two of water will flood the beach and run a bit into the dunes, especially at narrower beaches. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LIBERTY, MCINTOSH AND LONG COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Tibet, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph, up to penny sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Tibet, Jones, Midway, Riceboro, Townsend, Halfmoon Landing, Harris Neck and Retreat. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Evacuation Immediate issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:31:00 PDT Target Area: Spokane Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of SCFD3. LEVEL 3 EVACUATION... LEAVE NOW! Spokane County Fire District 3 is working a brush fire on Highway 195. Those living from Excelsior on the South... Degray on the West... Hangman Creek on the East... Mullen Hill where it meets 195 at the North. Monitor phone and media for more information.
Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lost Creek Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Weber...southwestern Rich and northeastern Morgan Counties through 345 PM MDT At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Evanston, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Weber...southwestern Rich and northeastern Morgan Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cullman; Marshall; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marshall and southeastern Morgan Counties through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Morgan City, or 11 miles west of Arab, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hartselle, Falkville, Eva, Lacon, Ryan Crossroads, Florette, Joppa, Hulaco and Cole Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region, Raft River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oneida County through 400 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holbrook Summit, moving slowly northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate to heavy rain, wind gusts to 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain may create elevated flows in otherwise dry creeks. Locations impacted include Holbrook Summit and Holbrook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Lee, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Lee; Travis; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Williamson, northeastern Travis, northeastern Bastrop and northwestern Lee Counties through 500 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pflugerville to 8 miles east of Coupland. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Granger, Lexington, Windemere, Hutto, Manor, Thrall, Granger Dam, Tanglewood, Camp Swift, Coupland, Circle D-KC Estates, Knobb Springs, Laneport and Wells Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 04:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet; West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to mid 90s. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Brantley, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Appling; Brantley; Pierce; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Pierce, northwestern Brantley, Wayne and southern Appling Counties through 515 PM EDT At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jesup to near Blackshear. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jesup, Blackshear, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Bristol, Raybon, Doctortown and Mount Pleasant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
