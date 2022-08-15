Read full article on original website
Guest Bartending Fundraiser Tonight for United Way at Dolph’s Iron Bar
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Tri-State Flea Market & Yard Sale at Dubuque County Fairgrounds Aug 21
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
Best Bet: Larry Fleet’s Soulful Country in DBQ this Friday Night
Every morning at 7:10 with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia for the past week, I've been giving away pairs of tickets to see Larry Fleet at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater. While I am happy to give these tickets away, I must confess that I knew little about Mr. Fleet and his music before now.
DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway to Host Special Race Night Tonight (Aug 18)
So you just can't wait till Sunday night to see some dirt track racing at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway? No problem. Check out some great racing action tonight at the fairgrounds. It's a special Thursday night race card featuring the Mars Racing Series. And there's plenty of cash up for...
Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
Wings, Beer, Fireworks, and Rides at The 17th East Dubuque Wingfest
What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
Your Hassle Free Adventure Has Arrived with Midwest Bus Trips
There's something to be said for leaving the driving to someone else. But, while we're at it, how about the fuel, tolls, parking and insurance costs? Indeed it can be pretty luxurious to kick back and relax while being chauffeured. Perhaps it's why a company like Midwest Bus Trips comes...
Seven new bee species discovered in Iowa for the first time
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) — A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa, KCRG reports. “We have seven species that we are confident are...
Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species
Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll
Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
