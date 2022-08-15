ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Lenape Nation Makes Stops in Bucks County During Its Rising Nation River Journey in Quest for Recognition

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpTjc_0hHzBB8M00
Image via Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Cultural Center

The Lenape Nation's event seeks to bring recognition to their storied history in the Bucks County area.

The Lenape Nation made stops in Bucks County this weekend as part of its Rising Nation River Journey that aims to bring attention to its quest for official recognition. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Nation’s endeavor for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The journey started in New York. From there, the Lenape Nation members paddle and hike through and along the Delaware River. istThe quest culminates with the Lower River treaty signing in West Cape May, New Jersey.

“(The River Journey) brings so many important things together,” said Lenape Nation member Adam Waterbear DePaul. “First, it raises awareness about the Lenape people, which is so important to us because we’ve been so erased here.”

The journey also “brings together commitments to serve as good stewards for the environment, our homelands, and the Delaware River,” he added.

Pennsylvania is the only commonwealth that does not officially recognize indigenous people, including the Lenape Nation.

Unlike the state, Bucks County has officially recognized the Lenape people as being the first inhabitants of the lands that currently make up its boundaries.

Read more about the Lenape Nation in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners

Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
HATBORO, PA
MyChesCo

Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Bucks County, PA
Government
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Indigenous People#Recognition#The Lenape Nation#Lenape Nation
BUCKSCO.Today

Several Bucks County Companies Make the 2022 Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growth

Ten Bucks County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the local companies that were featured in the list for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.oyles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BUCKSCO.Today

Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning

Image via Squishr at Facebook. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Here’s What to Know About the Upcoming 72nd Annual Middletown Grange Fair in Wrightstown

The 72nd annual Middletown Grange Fair will be returning to Bucks County for the next few days. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the fair for the Bucks County Courier Times. The popular fair will be returning to the Middletown Grange at 576 Penns Park Road in Wrightstown from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21. First starting in 1948, the fair has been a staple of Bucks County end-of-summer activities for decades. The COVID-19 pandemic paused the fair for the past two years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy