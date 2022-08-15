ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Drought could cause food price rises and shortages into next year, struggling farmers warn

Drought will have long-lasting effects that threaten to hit UK harvests next year, pushing up prices of beef, lamb, wheat and other crops, and putting the nation’s food security at risk, farmers have warned.Soaring temperatures and the driest July since 1935 have forced growers to hold back on planting because the ground is simply too hard, while others are considering whether it is worth sowing seeds at all this year.Farmers face the risk of big losses next year if prices for energy and fertiliser remain at record-high levels. They are also struggling with a severe shortage of workers which...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
International Business Times

French Maize Crop Rating Tumbles As Drought Deepens

French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain maize was in good or...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

What the fertilizer crisis means for food prices

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Grain prices keep falling, despite drought

Grain prices keep dropping, even though more than half of the Lower 48 states remain in a drought. That's good news for inflation. Why it matters: If sustained, the decline in wheat, corn and soybean prices could ease the rise in food costs and help policymakers knock inflation down a bit.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Phys.org

US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites

Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. More than two decades of well below average rainfall have left the river—the lifeblood of the western United States—at critical levels, as human-caused climate change worsens the natural drought cycle.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Ivory Coast rains raise farmers' hopes for cocoa crop

ABIDJAN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Above-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions could pave the way for an early and strong start to the October-to-March main crop if the weather remains favourable next month, farmers said on Monday.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

People in Arizona and Nevada won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River.But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on this year’s reductions — which all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers' Colorado River water supply and to a much lesser extent, reduced Nevada and Mexico's share.Tuesday's decision and what was left out point to...
ARIZONA STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Western States Deadlocked On Cutting Colorado River Use

Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region's driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

‘No Winners’ Seen if States Launch Water War Amid Megadrought

The seven states using Colorado River water likely will avoid an epic legal showdown over the most severe water cuts amid the region’s megadrought—but legal analysts say California, Nevada, and Arizona in particular will face heavy burdens to conserve. The need to cut water use is so urgent...
ARIZONA STATE
