ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
City
Pasco, WA
City
Benton City, WA
KING-5

Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Linus Travel#Summer Ends#Twin Bridges#Seahawks
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Big Country News

These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Meet the cheese whizzes of Milton-Freewater’s Walla Walla Cheese Co.

MILTON-FREEWATER — Jeff and Andrea Adams have advice you can take to the bank: Be careful what your kitchen hobbies are. Almost two decades ago, after their son’s dairy cow, Toasty, began producing 12 gallons of milk a day, the family decided “just for fun,” to stir up homemade cheese on the stove top. Now, the couple steers a storefront in Milton-Freewater that encompasses a full-fledged artisanal cheese company and more, even as they both continue to work at their original, agricultural professions.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
NEWStalk 870

Van Giesen to Close for Railroad Crossing Replacement

(Richland, WA) -- Van Giesen Street will be closed right where it meets a railroad crossing just west of the 240 bypass in Richland Thursday at noon. The Port of Benton says they will be replacing the railroad crossing itself, along with rail, ties and concrete crossing panels. The approaches going to the crossing will be repaved. The shut down is scheduled to last until Monday at 6am, but the road could be re-opened sooner if construction allows.Detour signs will be in place and electronic highway notification will be displayed directing traffic around the detour, generally Van Giesen Street, to Bombing Range Road and Keene Road, and then via Duportail Street back to State Route 240.The rubber crossing will be replaced with concrete.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy