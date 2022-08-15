Read full article on original website
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender: Lowriders, summer sendoff and dogs in the pool
The days are getting shorter. Temperatures are still warm, but the nights are cooling off. The inevitable is near: the end of summer. I’ve always been a staunch believer that summer isn’t over until Sept. 21. I refuse to acknowledge pumpkin spice lattes before that. But there is...
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
Why Not Go Chasing Absolutely Beautiful Lewis River Falls in Washington?
If you've never been to Lewis River Falls, I recommend you change this. There is nothing more beautiful than the sight and sound of these waterfalls in the Lewis River Recreation Area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA.
Excessive heat looming across Yakima & Kittitas counties through Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Temperatures are exceeding 100 degrees across the Mid-Columbia Basin; extending through central Washington as an excessive heat warning comes into effect for both the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. A notice issued through the Alert Yakima system on the morning of August 17 warns that excessive...
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
20 Things That the Locals Say Are Overrated in the Tri-Cities
Here's A List Of 20 Things That Locals Think Are Overrated In Tri-Cities Washington. We posed the question on our Facebook page a few days and you responded in droves. Does Tri-Cities Washington Really Have 300 Days Of Sunshine?. We had over 180 comments about what locals think are a...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Update | New heat alert for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
KEPR
Avian Flu detected in Walla Walla, bringing total infected flocks to 31
The Evergreen State has had a nearly three week break from new reported bird flu cases, until this past Friday when a backyard flock was struck with the avian flu in Walla Walla. The case now brings the total of infected domestic flocks to 31 across the state, with 4...
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Meet the cheese whizzes of Milton-Freewater’s Walla Walla Cheese Co.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Jeff and Andrea Adams have advice you can take to the bank: Be careful what your kitchen hobbies are. Almost two decades ago, after their son’s dairy cow, Toasty, began producing 12 gallons of milk a day, the family decided “just for fun,” to stir up homemade cheese on the stove top. Now, the couple steers a storefront in Milton-Freewater that encompasses a full-fledged artisanal cheese company and more, even as they both continue to work at their original, agricultural professions.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
There’s a Swap Meet in Union Gap You Won’t Want to Miss This Weekend
I do love me a good swap meet. So many vendors with random stuff for sale, you never know what you'll find. The Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet is coming up this weekend in Union Gap and it should be a great one. This event is labeled the oldest...
Van Giesen to Close for Railroad Crossing Replacement
(Richland, WA) -- Van Giesen Street will be closed right where it meets a railroad crossing just west of the 240 bypass in Richland Thursday at noon. The Port of Benton says they will be replacing the railroad crossing itself, along with rail, ties and concrete crossing panels. The approaches going to the crossing will be repaved. The shut down is scheduled to last until Monday at 6am, but the road could be re-opened sooner if construction allows.Detour signs will be in place and electronic highway notification will be displayed directing traffic around the detour, generally Van Giesen Street, to Bombing Range Road and Keene Road, and then via Duportail Street back to State Route 240.The rubber crossing will be replaced with concrete.
