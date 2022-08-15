ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Five local business leaders join Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees

Five local business leaders have been added to Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees:. • Margaret Clay, Editor and Associate Publisher, Columbia Metropolitan Magazine. • Robert Feinstein, Managing Director, South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission. • Rita Patel, Owner, Hotel Trundle. • Kevin Smith, Partner and Strategy Director,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Museum of Art affinity group welcomes largest class of new board members

Columbia, S.C. – The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), is pleased to welcome its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history. Ten new community leaders have been elected to the FAAAC board of directors, beginning their terms in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
Soda City Biz WIRE

All attorneys at Callison Tighe & Robinson honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Every attorney at Callison Tighe & Robinson law firm is being honored for the second year in a row in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of the 13, Demetri K. “Jim” Koutrakos, was named Lawyer of the Year for Columbia in Litigation – Real Estate. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer-feedback vote for a specific practice area and geographic region.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Soda City Biz WIRE

Four Richardson Thomas attorneys honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America

Four Richardson Thomas attorneys have been named to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of them, Brady Thomas of Columbia, was named Lawyer of the Year in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area and location.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The Purple Xperience to Debut at Harbison Theatre

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@MTC) is proud to welcome the first show of our 2022-2023 season. Hailing from Minneapolis, MN, The Purple Xperience pays tribute to the late, Grammy-award-winning artist, Prince. Running for one-night only, this show is sure to have you going crazy!. Touring since its inception...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy