Four Richardson Thomas attorneys have been named to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of them, Brady Thomas of Columbia, was named Lawyer of the Year in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area and location.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO