KWTX
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
Literal Beer Run? Tipsy 5K Set For Saturday in Killeen, Texas
Ever been on a beer run in Killeen, Texas? I guarantee you've never been on one like this. Everyone has that one person in their family who enjoys running a 5k, don't they? It seems like an abnormality, but yes some members of the population indeed like running. Weird, huh?
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
fox44news.com
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.
everythinglubbock.com
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
[PICS] See Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX Growing Through the Years
Temple, Texas has grown exponentially as more businesses continue to move here. With more people moving to the area too, the city's only going to keep growing to make sure there's room for everybody. That means more restaurants, shopping centers, and ways for people to entertain themselves. But while there...
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
fox44news.com
Man charged with abandoning dogs in house
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty, and is accused of leaving dogs abandoned in a house he was renting. The charges and arrest came as a result of an investigation which started Saturday – when deputies responded on a call requesting a residence be checked in the 100 block of Flying Heart Road, just outside of south Waco.
fox44news.com
Vietnam veteran and family to receive new home
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home. Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event...
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman without A/C for over a month
Catrina Jackson's A/C went out July 14. She called her home warranty company, but a month later, no repair in sight. So, she called 6 Fix for help.
KWTX
Gatesville residents pay hundreds more on electric bills after meters change
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A complete shock for Gatesville resident Paige Burkham came in the mail. She received her electric bill, alerting her that she owes over $600 for her one bedroom one bath home. Her last bill was just $94. “Like our bill says we use like 4,000 kWh...
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KWTX
Humane Society takes in 17 dogs rescued in Waco
Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!. Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple Police react to viral TikTok video
A mom in Oklahoma taught her son how to react to an active shooter at school. We asked local police what they thought of the video.
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
WacoTrib.com
Providence Foundation blesses Tom Salome legacy plaque
The Providence Foundation on Aug. 1 celebrated the contributions of the late Tom Salome with the blessing of a legacy plaque inside the Ascension Providence hospital lobby. Salome had a long history of dedicating his time, talents and treasure to Ascension Providence and the Providence Foundation. Thomas G. Salome Jr....
