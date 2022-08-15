ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
fox44news.com

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.
WACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe

MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
MCGREGOR, TX
US105

[PICS] See Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX Growing Through the Years

Temple, Texas has grown exponentially as more businesses continue to move here. With more people moving to the area too, the city's only going to keep growing to make sure there's room for everybody. That means more restaurants, shopping centers, and ways for people to entertain themselves. But while there...
US105

Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with abandoning dogs in house

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty, and is accused of leaving dogs abandoned in a house he was renting. The charges and arrest came as a result of an investigation which started Saturday – when deputies responded on a call requesting a residence be checked in the 100 block of Flying Heart Road, just outside of south Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Vietnam veteran and family to receive new home

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home. Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event...
WACO, TX
US105

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake

The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Providence Foundation blesses Tom Salome legacy plaque

The Providence Foundation on Aug. 1 celebrated the contributions of the late Tom Salome with the blessing of a legacy plaque inside the Ascension Providence hospital lobby. Salome had a long history of dedicating his time, talents and treasure to Ascension Providence and the Providence Foundation. Thomas G. Salome Jr....
WACO, TX
US105

US105

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

