BBC

Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout

A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Family feel abandoned as Birmingham Children's Hospital stops girl's care

The family of a nine-year-old girl who requires round the clock care said they felt abandoned by the hospital formerly responsible for her treatment. Birmingham Children's Hospital withdrew from Maham Zaheer's complex care contract in April after the family complained about the lack of carers. Since April, her family has...
HEALTH
BBC

Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'

The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
ACCIDENTS
#Nhs England#Charity#Nhs#The Royal Military Police
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
BBC

Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found

A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
SCIENCE
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Two further arrests in murder hunt

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman last month. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July and officers are working to identify a body found at a park eight days later. Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive,...
BBC

Teesside Hospice sunflower display ended after vandal attacks

A month-long display of handmade sunflowers dedicated to people cared for by a hospice has been cut short after a number were damaged or stolen. About 400 were placed along Saltburn Pier at the end of July for the campaign run by Teesside Hospice. However, almost 50 flowers were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children

Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
BBC

Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside

Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud

A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels

A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY

