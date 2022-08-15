A local assistance center to serve fire survivors will be open at College of the Siskiyous in Yreka for one more day Thursday. Excellent progress has been made along the perimeter of the McKinney Fire, still 95% contained after burning 60,400 acres. At least 185 structures were destroyed, including at least 87 homes. Four people were known to have been killed by the fire. 11 firefighters and civilians have been injured. Residents who live along Highway 96 can access their property but all other roads within the fire footprint remain closed. The Klamath National Forest closure is still in effect.

YREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO