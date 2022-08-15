Read full article on original website
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
Sidewalk improvement meeting being held Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A public meeting is being held Tuesday for Ithaca’s proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget. One part of the plan is keeping sidewalk assessment fees in line with construction costs. City officials say rising prices and flat revenues mean the program’s...
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
Public input sought for Downtown Ithaca grant application
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and city government seeking public input. They’re preparing the application for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. If chosen, Ithaca would receive $10 million dollars for infrastructure projects that will “transform the area.” There will be just one winner in each of the state’s ten regions. The meeting happens at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner Room on August 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Three charged in Broome County shooting
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
IPD: Delivery driver stabbed on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating the stabbing of a delivery driver. Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the shoulder around 6:20 last evening in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The suspect is described as a young Black male, either in his late teens or early 20s. He had no facial hair, a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants. He was last seen headed toward Fulton Street.
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
Arrival of new TCAT buses could be delayed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New battery-electric buses are coming to TCAT. But when?. The company announced over 8 million dollars in grants this week as part of the Federal DOT’s Low or No Emissions program. TCAT GM Scot Vanderpool says what’s next. Vanderpool said this situation, however,...
American Airlines remains firm on decision to cut Ithaca service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — American Airlines is sticking to its decision to depart. The company recently announced it’s suspending service at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Airport Director Roxan Noble says efforts to retain American have been unsuccessful, primarily due to the pilot shortage. The airline’s final flight...
TCAT Board approves fall service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reductions in TCAT service have been approved. The transit company’s board of directors gave the green light Wednesday to planned cuts for the fall schedule, which starts on Sunday. They include reducing the frequency of trips to Cornell, hourly service instead of stops every half hour for Ithaca College, South Hill, and the Commons, and cutting Sunday trips to Enfield. However, two Cornell routes will see extended service.
