ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saportareport.com

City departments disagree on demo of historic Adams Park clubhouse

Two City departments disagree on the fate of Adams Park’s historic clubhouse, with Parks and Recreation seeking its demolition while the Historic Preservation Studio wants a chance to save it. “It would be irresponsible and short-sighted to demolish this structure before exploring all other options,” wrote Matt Adams, interim...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy