The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
Fired up by riots: how Steve Miller found himself at the heart of a musical revolution
Joker's Wild: Steve Miller's biggest hits may have been radio-friendly, but he was educated by blues and jazz legends and fired up by radicalism
Neal Schon on Journey’s greatest tracks: “After Don‘t Stop was done I turned to everybody in the room and said, ‘I think this song is going to be massive.’”
The AOR icon shares the stories behind eight Journey songs, including four from the band's life-affirming new album, Freedom, and four stone-cold classics from the catalog. Neal Schon has written a few hits in his time. He knows how to write a song that connects, across generational divides, across continents. With Journey’s new album, Freedom, lighting up the airwaves with the San Francisco rock legends’ irresistible melodies, Guitar World sat down with Schon to talk about some of the greatest tracks in the catalog.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
On This Day: Merle Haggard ‘Drags’ Clint Eastwood to the Top of the Country Chart With ‘Bar Room Buddies’ in 1980
Merle Haggard “dragged” Clint Eastwood to the top of the country chart with “Bar Room Buddies” on July 26, 1980. Or did Clint drag Merle? Stick around, buddy. Let’s uncork this tune. Country music has had its fair share of unlikely duos score hits. Lawrence...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
Pattie Boyd Said Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Made the Band More Sophisticated
Brian Epstein managed The Beatles for most of their time as a band. He also taught them to be more sophisticated outside of their music career.
Grammy Nominee and Kids Musician Morgan Taylor Dies
Morgan Taylor, the creator of the award-winning children’s multimedia project Gustafer Yellowgold, passed away on August 11 after a brief, sudden illness, his family and friends report. Taylor’s songs and artwork captivated multiple generations, earning him two Grammy nominations, Audible‘s award for Best Children’s Audiobook, and widespread critical acclaim....
Gene Simmons says “Kiss will continue in other ways” after farewell tour ends – like Blue Man Group
Famed glam rocker Gene Simmons has asserted that KISS will “continue in other ways” once their ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour ends. Speaking to YouTuber Dean Delray on episode 660 of his Let There Be Talk interview series, Simmons shared that the band’s future could lie in becoming a rock ‘n’ roll franchise. “The important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he told Delray, who described Simmons as his “ultimate dream guest”.
Jeff Lynne Said Tom Petty Was the ‘Coolest’ Person He Ever Met
Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne grew close while working in The Traveling Wilburys. Lynne thought that Petty was the coolest person he'd ever met.
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
Todd Rundgren Sets Release Date for New Album ‘Space Force’
Todd Rundgren has revealed a release date for his new album, Space Force. It will arrive on Oct. 14, more than a year after he announced the project. Like Rundgren's last album, 2017's White Knight, Space Force features collaborations with several artists, including the Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Steve Vai, Neil Finn and others.
‘Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl’ Is A Timely Reminder Of Country Pop Queen’s Seismic Impact
There came a moment in 1998, somewhere between the release of the chart topping singles “You’re Still The One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” when Shania Twain became the hottest woman on the face of the Earth, a heartland Aphrodite, her blend of country girl charm, high fashion glamor and self-possessed sexuality making her the object of all worldly desire. Like Dolly Parton and Madonna before her, and Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj after, the moment would pass but lives on in our fantasies, the image of her hitchhiking through the desert in a leopard print cloak forever imprinted in our amygdala.
Daily Discovery: Country Singer Mikayla Lane Fell into Love’s “Ambush”
Just as John Lennon sang, life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans, love often comes when you least expect it. It sneaks and creeps until you’re completely and ridiculously head over heels for someone. You might even say that love has a tendency to ambush unsuspecting persons. Such was the experience of rising country singer/songwriter Mikayla Lane.
Ronnie James Dio created Hear N’ Aid charity record when metal was left out from LiveAid
A new clip from the upcoming Ronnie James Dio documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die, has been unveiled, showing how the Rainbow vocalist developed his own charity project – sort of like heavy metal’s own We Are The World. Today, (August 18), new footage from the forthcoming documentary dropped....
Dee Snider loved Queen so much he ‘embarrassed’ them at one of their early shows
In an interview from earlier this week, Dee Snider recalled a moment in which he ‘embarrassed’ Queen during the early days of Twisted Sister’s career. Speaking as part of an interview with AXS TV on Tuesday (August 16), the glam icon described his unwavering love for Queen, saying that he has been a fan of the band for so long that he was even able to ‘embarrass’ them at one of their early live performances.
