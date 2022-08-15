There came a moment in 1998, somewhere between the release of the chart topping singles “You’re Still The One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” when Shania Twain became the hottest woman on the face of the Earth, a heartland Aphrodite, her blend of country girl charm, high fashion glamor and self-possessed sexuality making her the object of all worldly desire. Like Dolly Parton and Madonna before her, and Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj after, the moment would pass but lives on in our fantasies, the image of her hitchhiking through the desert in a leopard print cloak forever imprinted in our amygdala.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO