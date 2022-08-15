Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Commentary: Wisner trust fraught with political, legal sleight of hand
Few subjects are as incomprehensible to lay persons — and to a good many lawyers and judges as well — as Louisiana’s Trust Code, unless one attempts to plumb the depths of Louisiana’s Mineral Code. Both bodies of law come into play in the New Orleans City Council’s recent lawsuit against Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her capacity as CEO of the Edward Wisner Donation, a mineral-rich land trust encompassing more than 40,000 acres in Lafourche, Jefferson and St. John the Baptist parishes. The trust owns much of the land beneath Port Fourchon, the energy industry’s busy gateway to vast offshore oil and gas leases.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: We need more teachers, and teachers need more pay.
If parents and their children haven’t gone over school supply lists, checked to see which school clothes still fit, done some shopping and made sure kids have what they need to start strong, they’re late. If school districts don’t have the staff and teachers they need to welcome...
Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
NOLA.com
As policy load rises steeply, Louisiana's insurer of last resort prepares for the worst
Tens of thousands of homeowners and businesses have lost their property insurance coverage in the last year, following four major hurricanes, eight company failures and a dozen pullouts from the state’s increasingly dicey market. The shakeup has triggered a mass migration away from small private insurers. Most people left...
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters. The potentially deadly Vibrio bacteria has turned up in oysters, reportedly from Louisiana, in Florida.
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
NOLA.com
NOPD chief defends abortion policy against 'frustrated' City Council members
A New Orleans Police Department policy that appears to require officers to investigate violations of Louisiana’s strict abortion ban does nothing of the sort, according to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. Appearing in front of a City Council committee during a tense hearing on Friday, Ferguson said that the policy mandates...
NOLA.com
Protection for flood-hit areas of St. Charles and St. John improving over next four years
Areas of St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes that have flooded badly during hurricanes will finally see their storm surge protection improved in stages over the next four years, an Army Corps of Engineers official says. East bank residents of the two parishes are benefitting from the long-delayed...
Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell walks back threat of curtailed Mardi Gras; 'We ARE NOT canceling'
The threat of a New Orleans without Mardi Gras didn't last as long as most Mardi Gras hangovers. On Thursday night, at a community meeting held at the Lakeview Christian Center, a question submitted to Mayor LaToya Cantrell asked what Mardi Gras might look like next year if the New Orleans Police Department continues to rapidly shed officers.
WLBT
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
NOLA.com
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
