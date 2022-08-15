ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

NOLA.com

Commentary: Wisner trust fraught with political, legal sleight of hand

Few subjects are as incomprehensible to lay persons — and to a good many lawyers and judges as well — as Louisiana’s Trust Code, unless one attempts to plumb the depths of Louisiana’s Mineral Code. Both bodies of law come into play in the New Orleans City Council’s recent lawsuit against Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her capacity as CEO of the Edward Wisner Donation, a mineral-rich land trust encompassing more than 40,000 acres in Lafourche, Jefferson and St. John the Baptist parishes. The trust owns much of the land beneath Port Fourchon, the energy industry’s busy gateway to vast offshore oil and gas leases.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: We need more teachers, and teachers need more pay.

If parents and their children haven’t gone over school supply lists, checked to see which school clothes still fit, done some shopping and made sure kids have what they need to start strong, they’re late. If school districts don’t have the staff and teachers they need to welcome...
LOUISIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
VIDALIA, LA
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Issues#Louisiana Supreme Court#Gofundme
NOLA.com

Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59

A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
MANDEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WLBT

Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
CLARKSDALE, MS

