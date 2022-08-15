ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts remove WR Mike Strachan from PUP list

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2us9r0_0hHyz8iN00

The Indianapolis Colts removed wide receiver Mike Strachan from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), the team announced Monday.

Strachan missed the majority of the spring workouts and the entirety of training camp up to this point after undergoing a knee procedure this offseason.

He has a lot of ground to make up before the season starts, but he should find himself in the mix for the final spot in the wide receiver room.

The 2021 seventh-round pick was a star during the preseason last year and the hope is that he can continue developing into a solid depth piece in the wide receiver room.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick hinted this player is roster lock

Several New England Patriots players are making strong cases to stay on the roster as training camp continues. And Ty Montgomery is a perfect example. The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year $3.6 million contract this past March. He comes to New England after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints as part of their backfield rotation. Now, he looks to make a name for himself on the Patriots roster, and it appears he is stating his case quite emphatically.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#American Football#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Bucs training camp

Unlike last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had plenty of fresh faces when they kicked off training camp this time around, after losing multiple starters on both sides of the ball this offseason. They added plenty of star power from elsewhere, though, reloading one of the NFL’s most talented rosters...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy