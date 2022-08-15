Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
BoxingNews24.com
Luis Ortiz beats Andy Ruiz Jr by “Devastating fashion” says Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz will defeat Andy Ruiz Jr in a “devastating fashion in their WBC title eliminator on September 4th” predicts Deontay Wilder. Deontay feels that the 43-year-old Ortiz’s age doesn’t sum up what he’s capable...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th
By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October
By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Hector Luis Garcia Wants To Represent For Dominican Boxers By Winning the WBA Crown
By Vince Dwriter: After a total of sixteen fights, Chris “Prime Time” Colbert was able to improve his position from prospect to world title contender. A date of February 26 was set for Colbert to fight for the WBA super featherweight title, but unfortunately, the champion Roger Gutierrez caught COVID-19, and as a result, Colbert would have to move on and fight a last-minute replacement.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Taylor vacates his IBF 140-lb title
By Sean Jones: Former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has reportedly vacated his IBF title, which leaves him only the WBO belt. Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) already vacated his WBA & WBC belts to swerve time-consuming fights against tough foes. Taylor will now face former WBO mandatory Jack Catterall...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In
Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua & Robert Garcia “haven’t seen eye to eye” said Gareth A Davies
By Adam Baskin: Anthony Joshua and his new trainer Robert Garcia haven’t been seeing “eye to eye” during the entire camp for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, according to Gareth A. Davies. Garcia has been brought in as the replacement for Joshua’s long-time coach Rob McCracken with...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua could have “psychological damage” from Usyk fight says Spencer Oliver
By Brian Webber: Spencer Oliver questions whether Anthony Joshua has “psychological damage” from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. It’s a question of whether Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) can overcome the psychological damage from the first fight against Usyk. If Joshua can’t mentally overcome what happened...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua: “face-offs don’t mean nothing,” ready for Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua says his long face-off with Oleksandr Usyk today at the weigh-in “means nothing” because face-offs don’t win fights. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), who came in at a lean looking 244.5 lbs at today’s weigh-in, says face-offs and weight means nothing. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Zhilei Zhang believes he’ll knockout Filip Hrgovic on Saturday
By Robert Segal: Unbeaten two-time Chinese Olympian Zhilei Zhang is predicting a knockout of undefeated, highly rated Filip Hrgovic on Saturday night in their IBF title eliminator in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The big 6’6″ Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) will likely need to get to the Croatian Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jessie Magdaleno to fight on Lomachenko vs. Ortiz undercard
By Allan Fox: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez and former WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno have reportedly agreed to a deal to fight in the co-feature bout on the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz card in October on ESPN. The talented 28-year-old Cuban Robeisy (10-1, 6 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua “might retire if he loses” to Oleksandr Usyk says Gareth A Davies
By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies believes it’s possible that Anthony Joshua will retire if he loses the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. Whether Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) retires or not will depend on the manner in which he loses to Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), says Gareth. For...
BoxingNews24.com
Manny Robles says Ryan Garcia lacks experience to beat Gervonta Davis
By Jim Calfa: Trainer Manny Robles says Ryan Garcia hasn’t fought anyone on the level of a world champion like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, and he doesn’t see him as winning that fight if it happens this year. The mad rush that the 23-year-old Ryan (23-0, 19...
Comments / 0