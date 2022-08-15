ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th

By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October

By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
Hector Luis Garcia Wants To Represent For Dominican Boxers By Winning the WBA Crown

By Vince Dwriter: After a total of sixteen fights, Chris “Prime Time” Colbert was able to improve his position from prospect to world title contender. A date of February 26 was set for Colbert to fight for the WBA super featherweight title, but unfortunately, the champion Roger Gutierrez caught COVID-19, and as a result, Colbert would have to move on and fight a last-minute replacement.
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her

Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Josh Taylor vacates his IBF 140-lb title

By Sean Jones: Former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has reportedly vacated his IBF title, which leaves him only the WBO belt. Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) already vacated his WBA & WBC belts to swerve time-consuming fights against tough foes. Taylor will now face former WBO mandatory Jack Catterall...
LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In

Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin

By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
Joshua: “face-offs don’t mean nothing,” ready for Usyk

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua says his long face-off with Oleksandr Usyk today at the weigh-in “means nothing” because face-offs don’t win fights. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), who came in at a lean looking 244.5 lbs at today’s weigh-in, says face-offs and weight means nothing. The...
Zhilei Zhang believes he’ll knockout Filip Hrgovic on Saturday

By Robert Segal: Unbeaten two-time Chinese Olympian Zhilei Zhang is predicting a knockout of undefeated, highly rated Filip Hrgovic on Saturday night in their IBF title eliminator in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The big 6’6″ Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) will likely need to get to the Croatian Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs)...
