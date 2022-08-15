Read full article on original website
Best Way To Skip Parking At The Tri-Cities Benton Franklin Fair
Everyone I know hates parking when they go to the fair. Your sweating in the heat while your waiting to park. Then you wear yourself out with the long walk to the front from your parking spot. But believe it or not, there is a free and safe way everyone you know can avoid that mess all together! So how do you ask?
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Spirit Halloween Stores Opening Soon In Tri-Cities
Halloween is right around the corner if you can believe it, and I noticed the other day that the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening soon right here in Tri-Cities! If you have been thinking about what you want to wear for Halloween, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT!. There...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
Excessive heat looming across Yakima & Kittitas counties through Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Temperatures are exceeding 100 degrees across the Mid-Columbia Basin; extending through central Washington as an excessive heat warning comes into effect for both the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. A notice issued through the Alert Yakima system on the morning of August 17 warns that excessive...
Why Not Go Chasing Absolutely Beautiful Lewis River Falls in Washington?
If you've never been to Lewis River Falls, I recommend you change this. There is nothing more beautiful than the sight and sound of these waterfalls in the Lewis River Recreation Area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA.
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
20 Things That the Locals Say Are Overrated in the Tri-Cities
Here's A List Of 20 Things That Locals Think Are Overrated In Tri-Cities Washington. We posed the question on our Facebook page a few days and you responded in droves. Does Tri-Cities Washington Really Have 300 Days Of Sunshine?. We had over 180 comments about what locals think are a...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Update | New heat alert for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
KEPR
Avian Flu detected in Walla Walla, bringing total infected flocks to 31
The Evergreen State has had a nearly three week break from new reported bird flu cases, until this past Friday when a backyard flock was struck with the avian flu in Walla Walla. The case now brings the total of infected domestic flocks to 31 across the state, with 4...
Yakima Herald Republic
We all scream for ice cream: Take a look at some of Yakima's favorite ice cream spots
It’s no secret Yakima has a serious sweet tooth. A stroll down any of the city’s arterial roads like First Street, Yakima Avenue or Nob Hill Boulevard will reveal shops dedicated to selling candies, cookies and just about anything that chamoy will stick to. During the hot summer...
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Have You Seen This Destructive Gigantic Moth in Washington State?
The Non-Native Atlas Moth Is Destructive In Washington State. There's one gigantic moth that the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants you to keep your eyes out for. Atlas Moths Can Have A Wingspan Of 10 Inches. If you see this gigantic moth, the WSDA is asking you to report...
See New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Coming to Tri-Cities in 2023
OH MAN, there is a new Girl Scout cookie that was just announced and it looks scrumptious! This is guaranteed to be my new favorite flavor and I haven't even tried it yet!. Raspberry Rally was just announced today by the Girl Scouts and will be released sometime early in 2023 with the next batch of cookies! They are kinda like Thin Mints except replacing the mint cookie with a raspberry one, still covered in chocolate.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
KIMA TV
Yakima family facing homelessness after an electrical fire completely destroys their home
An electrical fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything this family once knew nearly three months ago. Today the family of five says they're barely surviving. They now live in a small RV with no power and water. "We all just watched it burn," said Derek Mayokok. Derek and...
