Tri-cities, WA

102.7 KORD

Spirit Halloween Stores Opening Soon In Tri-Cities

Halloween is right around the corner if you can believe it, and I noticed the other day that the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening soon right here in Tri-Cities! If you have been thinking about what you want to wear for Halloween, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT!. There...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
KING-5

Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

See New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Coming to Tri-Cities in 2023

OH MAN, there is a new Girl Scout cookie that was just announced and it looks scrumptious! This is guaranteed to be my new favorite flavor and I haven't even tried it yet!. Raspberry Rally was just announced today by the Girl Scouts and will be released sometime early in 2023 with the next batch of cookies! They are kinda like Thin Mints except replacing the mint cookie with a raspberry one, still covered in chocolate.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
