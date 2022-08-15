Read full article on original website
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Volunteer pilots give Holland man small break from grueling medical battle
HOLLAND, Mich — Jim Visser is working on getting back to health after nearly two years of physical, emotional, and financial stress that he and his wife Ann wouldn't wish on anyone. "Back in November of 2020, I had a surgery that went the wrong way and it ended...
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP
You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Unique Michigan Airbnb Hanging Oasis In The Trees
This unique Michigan Airbnb gives guests the opportunity to escape it all in a hanging oasis located within seven acres of wooded forest. This one-of-a-kind space surprisingly enough sleeps three guests and includes a half bath on the property. Imagine yourself sleeping in the trees surrounded by deer, turkeys, turtles, and birds in West Olive, Michigan.
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a Judge Steven Kibit will determine whether or not to grant that request. A hearing is scheduled to take place Aug....
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek
The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful.
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
West Michigan’s first Whole Foods opens
West Michigan's first Whole Foods Market opened its doors to shoppers Wednesday morning.
Grand Rapids senior living complex newest target in Kia vandalism
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rash of recent Kia and Hyundai thefts on the west side gained several new victims Thursday. The saga continued overnight at a senior living complex in Grand Rapids. Nothing was stolen, but multiple Kia vehicles were vandalized. “I enjoy my independence.”. At 81-years-young Josie...
Families invited to enjoy outdoor roller-skating rink before school starts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We're rolling into the weekend with another back-to-school event. This time families will get to enjoy outdoor roller skating while picking up resources for the school year.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Friends Rally Around Lowell Mom with Terminal Brain Cancer
Three years ago, Dave and Kate Lax welcomed their daughter Evelynn into the world. Then, a year later, they received devastating news: Kate had a rare form of brain cancer. Known as diffuse midline glioma, this is a rare cancer that is diagnosed in fewer than 800 people a year, according to the National Cancer Institute. Kate’s case involves an aggressive H3 K27M mutation which is usually seen in pediatric patients.
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
