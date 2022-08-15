Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
School Zone: DC-area school systems have new COVID-19 protocols
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about DC-area school systems’ coronavirus protocol. What it is: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance last week, ending a recommendation...
WTOP
Little Leaguer critically hurt in fall moved out of intensive care, family says
A Little League World Series player has been moved out of the intensive care unit, his family said Thursday, days after he fell from his bunk bed and was hospitalized in critical condition. In a Facebook update, the family of Easton Oliverson, a member of Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League,...
'The Dr. Oz Show' advisory board had people with no medical training who promoted fake treatments, Democratic group says
Dr. Mehmet Oz had a "medical advisory board" to support claims made on his show, which included people who had no medical training.
Comments / 0