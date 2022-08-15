Read full article on original website
Related
For the First Time: 20 Great Names for Your Minnesota Bean Bag Team
Maybe it doesn't quite feel like Fall yet, but that doesn't mean High School Football isn't coming in fast for a landing. Soon our radio stations will be doing play-by-play of local games and fans'll be in the stands, no matter the temperature. Let's Get Ready for Football With A...
Terrific River Views Will Make You Drool 12 Miles from Rochester!
The first thing you notice is all the windows. Why so many windows? Well, you're right there on the river, close to Rochester in Oronoco. So windows are a must. Liste price? $699,000. It's a gorgeous property, on the North fork of the Zumbro in Oronoco, Minnesota, with piles of...
Was Gerard Butler in Rochester to Visit Friend Who Recently Died?
Pictures were circling the internet over the past month or so of people spotting Gerard Butler out and about in Rochester, Minnesota. He was spotted at Thursdays Downtown one week and the Olmsted County Fair another week. But no one really knew why he was in town. Of course, if...
Amazing: Historic Rochester Restaurant Space for Under $2.5 Mil
Own a piece of Rochester, Minnesota's history, the Historic Train Depot of Rochester, since the early 2000s, a restaurant. Keep it a restaurant, or turn it into something else, it can be yours for $2,499,900. Rochester's Historic Railroad Depot. 1890. "Chicago & North Western train depot, Rochester, Minnesota." Olmsted County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Rochester May See a Spectacular Show in the Night Sky this Week
We can see some amazing things in our night sky. There are super moons, shooting stars, sometimes we can see other planets with the naked eye, and if we're super lucky we can see the Northern Lights. Fingers crossed luck is on our side this week because there's a chance the Northern Lights could show themselves in southeast Minnesota this week.
Feel Powerless? You’re Not! Join NAMIWalks To Make Things Better
Let's open up doors for everyone from every walk of life to have access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. I don't know that I've ever been so excited about mental health in my life. Have we ever been closer to Mental Health for All? I don't think so, and that's why I hope you'll join Townsquare Media - Rochester for this year's NAMIWalks Your Way to support NAMI Southeastern Minnesota, right here in Rochester, Minnesota, AND a walk in Lanesboro, Minnesota, too!
Amazing New Yoga Class in Southeast Minnesota is Near a Bear!
If you've never done yoga near a bear or a wolf, have you ever really done yoga in Minnesota? The correct answer is "no". But the good news is that you still have a chance to be a true Minnesota yogi because there is a class where you can do just that about 20 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
‘Better Call Saul’ Shot Part of Its Final Season in Rochester, Minnesota
Some famous guests have been spotted around Rochester lately including Gerard Butler at Thursdays Downtown and at the Olmsted County Fair, and Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner were spotted walking downtown, too. Did anyone happen to see Bob Odenkirk in Rochester?. The 'Better Call Saul' star spent at least SOME...
32 Amazing Rochester Non-Profits to Support on National Non-Profit Day
We have quite a few non-profits here in Rochester, Minnesota, and lots of big-hearted people who use their time and money to help these organizations out. While we should obviously support non-profits all the time, today is an especially good day to lead a helping hand or donate a few extra bucks because it’s National Non-Profit Day.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
Rochester Area Home Prices Rise
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years
Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
Rochester Hosting Open House on Phase 2 of North Broadway Project
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An open house-style meeting is planned later today concerning the second phase of the North Broadway reconstruction project. A news release says the city is in the process of analyzing and designing improvements for the next phase, which will involve the section of the former Highway 63 from the Silver Lake Bridge north to Elgin Hills Drive. The estimated $12 million project will include "enhancement that promote safe multi-modal transportation improvements and connections to the pedestrian/biking facilities along the Zumbro River, Cascade Creek, and Silver Lake. Some of the expected features include center medians, landscaped boulevards, one-way cycle tracks, and sidewalks or paths.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Tonight’s Thursdays Downtown Event in Rochester Has Been Canceled
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has canceled the remainder of the popular Thursdays Downtown event because of the threat of severe weather. Read their full statement and what we're expecting with the weather below. RDA Cancels Thursdays Downtown for August 18th, 2022. The RDA sent a press release around 6:00 pm...
Rochester Startup Wins Listing in Government Purchasing Catalogue
Rochester, MN (KROC-am News) - A Rochester-based company that was co-founded by a Mayo Medical student has been given a big boost by the Veterans Administration. A news release says Nanodropper has acquired a listing in the VA's GSAAdvantage purchasing catalog, which is described as the federal government's "central online shopping superstore." The addition of the Nanodropper to the huge catalog was made possible by the Rochester firm's federal distribution partner, Lovell Government Services. The announcement about the catalog listing notes that GSAAdvantage is integrated with VA hospitals throughout the United States, which will enable 1200 additional eye doctors to distribute the company's product to potentially 2 million more patients.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0