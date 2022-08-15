Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Awful Announcing
Witnesses claim Aqib Talib started brawl that led to shooting death of youth football coach
WFAA (ABC Dallas affiliate) has obtained new video of the moments before the deadly shooting. According to Lopez, “Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and white sneakers in the video is former NFL cornerback, Aqib Talib. They say he walked across the field first to the opposing side.”
CBS Sports
Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady for manipulating the game by taking time off, calls out his trainer
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has publicly gone back and forth on how he feels about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big reason why Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple years ago, but after the wideout ran off the field shirtless during a regular season game against the New York Jets last year, their relationship changed.
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Chris Simms Confirms Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo Report
There's been a concerning report floating around about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the last couple of days. According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo would "disappear" in most offseasons and not return until the offseason programs. That included the 2018 offseason after Garoppolo signed a five-year $137.5 million extension.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
The reason the Deshaun Watson suspension appeal ruling is taking so long
It has been nearly two weeks since the NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension handed to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tabbed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal, with the league targeting a year suspension. However, Harvey still hasn’t come...
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video
It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
