Odessa, TX

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady for manipulating the game by taking time off, calls out his trainer

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has publicly gone back and forth on how he feels about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big reason why Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple years ago, but after the wideout ran off the field shirtless during a regular season game against the New York Jets last year, their relationship changed.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Chris Simms Confirms Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo Report

There's been a concerning report floating around about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the last couple of days. According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo would "disappear" in most offseasons and not return until the offseason programs. That included the 2018 offseason after Garoppolo signed a five-year $137.5 million extension.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video

It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting

A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LANCASTER, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

