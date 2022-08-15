Read full article on original website
It’s A Sellers Market in Yakima Real Estate
Are you in the market for a new home in Yakima? Are you selling a home?. Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Real Estate says Yakima is now in a seller's market with more buyer demand than seller supply. The median home sales price is up more than...
There’s a Swap Meet in Union Gap You Won’t Want to Miss This Weekend
I do love me a good swap meet. So many vendors with random stuff for sale, you never know what you'll find. The Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet is coming up this weekend in Union Gap and it should be a great one. This event is labeled the oldest...
Kyle MacLachlan Proves to the World He Loves Yakima
Kyle MacLachlan is one of own. Born and raised in Yakima, graduated from IKE and went on to do big films and movies like Dune, The Flintstones, Blue Velvet, The Doors, Portlandia and, a personal favorite, Twin Peaks. Although he's full-blown Hollywood he has never forgotten where he comes from and still gives Yakima the occasional shout-out when he can.
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
Yakima Apple Crop Big But Not as Big as Last year
That's a lot of apples but less than last year's crop. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association has released its forecast for the 2022 Washington state fresh apple crop projecting 108.7 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples, a 11.1% decrease from 2021’s 122.3 million boxes. Officials say however...
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday Could Slow Your Commute
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down toward the fall. Yakima City crews have been busy upgrading traffic signals throughout the city this summer and another upgrade happens on Wednesday, August 17. The work will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Crews will be upgrading the traffic signal heads at the intersection from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday.
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
City Road Work Continues Friday in Yakima
If you've noticed an increase in road and signal work in the city of Yakima you're right because there's always an increase in the work as summer winds down to prepare for fall. That's when some road work can't be done because of the weather. Work happens on Friday on...
Summer Road Work in Yakima Continues This Week
Yakima city crews continue to work this summer to complete sidewalk, road and other repairs before the cold weather arrives. City crews are performing water line work starting Tuesday that will result in the closure of 6th Avenue between River Road and Hathaway Street. The work is set for Tuesday, August 16 through Friday August 19. The work gets underway at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm each day. City officials say because of heavy traffic on 6th Avenue, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles per hour.
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Bans Campfires
Campfires are banned in the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which includes national forest campgrounds and Wilderness areas because of the concern about a wildfire. Forest officials say hot dry weather and worsening fire danger prompted the campfire ban. They say under the ban the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, you are still able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
Wednesday Work on North 16th Avenue Will Slow Drivers
More road work this week that could slow down your drive to wherever you are going. Yakima city crews are busy Wednesday with an asphalt repair job that will result in traffic restrictions on North 16th Avenue between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm.
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
