Lucile Bengtson
Lucile Bengtson, age 84, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton. Rev. Tim Wells will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hordville Cemetery prior to the service at 10 a.m. No Visitation. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Roberta 'Bobbie' Vetter
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Vetter, age 94, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 29 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora United Methodist Church or East Park Villa. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Linda Chaney
Linda Chaney, age, 74, of Grand Island, formerly of Giltner, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at G.I. Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 19 at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Interment will be in the Giltner Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Bill Bedinger
Bill Bedinger, age 88, of Aurora, formerly of Hampton, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at CHI-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Bill was cremated. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Imanuel Cemetery, north of Hampton. Rev. Karl Larson will officiate. Following the service, everyone is welcome to join the family at the United Lutheran Church for a luncheon. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
