Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Vetter, age 94, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 29 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora United Methodist Church or East Park Villa. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

AURORA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO