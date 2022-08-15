Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas R&B Artist Jada Arnell Turn’s Up The Heat In “Rain Dance”[Video]
Meet rising R&B artist Jada Arnell who is making big waves in the R&B world with her latest video release “Rain Dance”. Coming off of the release of her first full album titled “Down For Me”, Jada takes listeners on a musical journey with features from Dallas Native Jayson Lyric and LA based singer Davion […]
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Comments / 1