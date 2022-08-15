ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

WRBI Radio

Carolyn Sue “Susie” Morehead

Carolyn Sue “Susie” Morehead, 81, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born April 4, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Earl Morehead and Garnett (Ashcraft) Morehead. Carolyn enjoyed coloring. She loved strawberry milkshakes and children. She enjoyed socializing with friends, and...
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

OBIT OF NADINE SMITH

Nadine Smith, age 82 of New Trenton, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Born April 5, 1941 in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of Henry and Nicee (Bright) Broughton. Nadine a member of Smyrna Baptist church, married Woodrow Smith December 24, 1960 in Barbourville, Kentucky. Nadine is survived by her...
NEW TRENTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Chad Michael Walker

Chad Michael Walker, 47, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1975, in Frankfort, KY, son of Michael and Regina (Gaines) Walker. Chad attended the Nashville Auto Diesel College for diesel mechanics and he worked as a diesel mechanic for...
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley

Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley, age 72, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on November 18, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the loving daughter of the late, Joseph and Norma Worrall. She was raised in Farmington, Michigan and attended Farmington High School. Jill was united in marriage on August 28, 1975 to Roger Dale Cooley in Michigan. Jill and Roger shared 47 years of marriage together until her passing. Jill was employed in collections at Little Valley Homes in Novi, Michigan for 19 years. Jill and Roger moved from Farmington, Michigan to the Switzerland County community in 2006. Jill was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 Ladies Auxiliary and the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Bear Branch, Indiana. Jill loved crafting cards, reading and riding horses. She loved her family and her church family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Jill passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence.
VEVAY, IN
WRBI Radio

Brenda S. Harmon

Brenda S. Harmon, age 64, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on April 14, 1958 in Milan, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Wilford C. “Dub” and Freda Maxine (Allen) Harmon. She was raised in Vevay, Indiana and attended the Switzerland County High School. She was employed for Speedway, Shell Gas, Ames and Ponderosa in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed playing computer games, cooking and being outside. She loved her grandchildren deeply and her cat, BB. Brenda passed away at 4:59 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Kentucky.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Danny Garrison Sr.

Danny Scott Garrison Sr. 58, of Brookville died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Danny was born in Cincinnati on September 23, 1963, to Harold B. and Elizabeth Walsh Garrison. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Danny married Tammy Reese on July 5, 1986 in Mt. Carmel. He was employed as a truck drive. Danny was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching all sports. Danny greatest love was spending time with the grandchildren and his family. To his family and all his friends, Danny’s smile, laughter, and jokes will be long remembered.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Tyler Hager, 26

Tyler Steven Hager, 26, was born in Batesville, IN on June 3, 1996 and passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Pontiac, MI. Tyler was a walking miracle. He was born with a congenital heart defect and a condition called Situs Inversus Totalis with Dextracardia. He underwent numerous surgeries and had multiple stays at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Tyler had an amazing smile, an infectious laugh, and lit up any room he entered. He was charismatic, fun-loving, hard-working and determined.
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Hoosier Homestead Award Presented to Farm Families in Dearborn, Ripley Co.

INDIANAPOLIS – Two local family farms have been recognized for their longevity. On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 106 Indiana family farms with Hoosier Homestead Awards. The annual tradition at the Indiana State Fair recognizes farms that have been...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
GREENFIELD, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
AVON, IN
WRBI Radio

Facility upgrades continue at Batesville schools

Batesville, IN — The Batesville School Board gave Superintendent Paul Ketcham and his team permission this week to advertise and start to share information with the community about bond sales related to improvement projects. The project and the dollar amount of the bond sales will be laid at the...
BATESVILLE, IN

