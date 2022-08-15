Read full article on original website
Lucile Bengtson
Lucile Bengtson, age 84, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton. Rev. Tim Wells will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hordville Cemetery prior to the service at 10 a.m. No Visitation. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Roberta 'Bobbie' Vetter
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Vetter, age 94, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Memorial Community Care. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 29 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora United Methodist Church or East Park Villa. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Hunt records hole in one
Chris Hunt of Aurora recorded his first hole in one July 31 with an ace at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln. Hunt used a 7-wood to ace the 176-yard par 3 fourth hole. Witnessing the shot were his wife, Tina, and sons Alex and Brad.
The Bremer Community Center board signed a contract Thursday with Chief Industries in Grand Island to begin remodeling in November the building that has been part of Aurora since 1979. Certain areas of the community center will be closed and changed through the five-month long construction process, which is estimated...
4R welcomes new staff to Husky family
The Aurora Public Schools district has welcomed a number of staff members to the Husky family as they got back to business last week. New staff members include, from left: Rachelle Kruml (high school science), Bailly Ballard (high school social studies), Mariah Sorensen (school psychologist), Jessica Block (4R Special Education Director), Ashley Gustafson (elementary grade 4), Lydia Behnk (high school business), Lauryn Otto (elementary special education), Lance Sorensen (high school math), Katie Bowman (kindergarten), K.C. Lathrop (middle school project arts), Alexus Fleharty (elementary special education), Andrew Murillo (high school English), Bailey Collingham (SPED para, preschool), Halie Merryman (middle school resource), Kenzie McCullick (SPED para, elementary), Madison Foged (SPED para, middle school), Sydney Steyer (kindergarten para), Tracy Schutt (grade 3 para), Kathy Taylor (grades 4 & 5 para) and Kristin Frew (high school math).
Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger
There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
New teachers in Hampton
Three new teachers joined the staff in Hampton, with fall classes beginning Aug. 10. Pictured from left are: Dalton Miller, special education; Cora Menke, math; Jereme Jones, Career Pathways/business and head football coach.
Local retailers adjust to ‘new normal’ regarding supply chain
Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of articles focused on supply chain shortages and delays and how they are impacting the local community. This report highlights feedback from local retail business owners. If there is one place that every person can notice the recent shift in...
New teachers in Giltner
Teacher beginning at Giltner Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year are, from left: Michael Reinsch, 3rd grade general education; Jordan Richardson, 4th grade general education; Jenna Hagstrom, 1st grade general education; and Dane McConnell, K-12 physical education.
