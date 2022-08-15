Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
KWTX
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco
WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Literal Beer Run? Tipsy 5K Set For Saturday in Killeen, Texas
Ever been on a beer run in Killeen, Texas? I guarantee you've never been on one like this. Everyone has that one person in their family who enjoys running a 5k, don't they? It seems like an abnormality, but yes some members of the population indeed like running. Weird, huh?
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
[PICS] See Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX Growing Through the Years
Temple, Texas has grown exponentially as more businesses continue to move here. With more people moving to the area too, the city's only going to keep growing to make sure there's room for everybody. That means more restaurants, shopping centers, and ways for people to entertain themselves. But while there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
Get Ready for the Battle of the Badges in Killeen, Texas
Let’s get ready to rumble in Killeen, Texas! Just kidding, but it's most definitely time for a showdown for a life saving cause, and all of us in Central Texas should be on board. ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE IN KILLEEN, TEXAS?. It’s definitely one of my favorite times...
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Gatesville residents pay hundreds more on electric bills after meters change
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A complete shock for Gatesville resident Paige Burkham came in the mail. She received her electric bill, alerting her that she owes over $600 for her one bedroom one bath home. Her last bill was just $94. “Like our bill says we use like 4,000 kWh...
fox44news.com
Vietnam veteran and family to receive new home
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home. Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event...
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman without A/C for over a month
Catrina Jackson's A/C went out July 14. She called her home warranty company, but a month later, no repair in sight. So, she called 6 Fix for help.
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple Police react to viral TikTok video
A mom in Oklahoma taught her son how to react to an active shooter at school. We asked local police what they thought of the video.
Bell County Crime Stoppers are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in finding a guy who fired gun shots and damaged vehicles in Killeen. According to Killeen Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Hall Avenue around 5:20p on Sunday, August 7. Do...
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0