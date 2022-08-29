ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Nordstrom Sale Finds We Can’t Believe Are Still in Stock

 1 day ago

If you're an avid Nordstrom shopper, you know the sale section of the store's site is always full of incredible deals. There are so many! The issue, of course, is that since the deals are so great, the best ones tend to sell out super fast.

It feels like a miracle when we stumble upon something we love, love, love in the Nordstrom sale section that actually still has sizes in stock. Well, we searched and scoured until we found 15 of those miracles for you. Shop them below — before they really are gone!

This Slip Dress

Nordstrom

We truly believe slip dresses look good on everyone, especially when you add on a cowl neck and a high slit. Such a perfect wedding guest or date night dress!

See it!

Get the ASTR The Label Cowl Slip Midi Dress (originally $89) now starting at just $62 at Nordstrom!

These Pillowy Slides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSUuf_0hHyrF5t00
Nordstrom

We can't get enough of these EVA platform slides lately. So comfortable, so trendy, so on sale right now!

See it!

Get the Beach Slides by J/Slides Urban Sport Squeezy Slide Sandal (originally $40) now starting at just $24 at Nordstrom!

This Drapey Romper

Nordstrom

This flowy, faux-wrap romper truly takes the style from strictly casual to undeniably dressy!

See it!

Get the Free People Bea Sleeveless Romper (originally $98) for just $59 at Nordstrom!

These '90s-Style Jeans

Nordstrom

Add an extra dose of cool to your street style with these loose-fit, ripped jeans. Such a score to grab a pair of AGOLDE jeans on sale!

See it!

Get the AGOLDE '90s Distressed High Waist Straight Leg Organic Cotton Jeans (originally $198) for just $139 at Nordstrom!

These Derby Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E47Jf_0hHyrF5t00
Nordstrom

It's always a huge win finding a pair of Dr. Martens marked down. This timeless, Cherry Smooth style will help upgrade any outfit!

See it!

Get the Dr. Martens Plain Toe Derby (originally $130) for just $85 at Nordstrom!

This Smocked Crop Top

Nordstrom

A must for hot days, this floral top will be great with skirts, high-waisted shorts, jeans and more!

See it!

Get the Roxy Sea Fog Smocked Crop Top (originally $40) for just $24 at Nordstrom!

These Hoop Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGRua_0hHyrF5t00
Nordstrom

These wavy hoops almost look like they were partly dipped in paint, giving them a funky vibe that will draw in so many compliments!

See it!

Get the & Other Stories Wavy Hoop Earrings (originally $29) for just $20 at Nordstrom!

This Breezy Linen Dress

Nordstrom

This airy midi dress is a total beachy find that will work just as well in the country or the city!

See it!

Get the Madewell Linen & Cotton Princess Seamed Midi Dress (originally $110) for just $66 at Nordstrom!

This Leather Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOsUD_0hHyrF5t00
Nordstrom

This pebbled leather purse caught our eye with its unique shape, and we were so excited when we saw it comes in six colors!

See it!

Get the Botkier Beatrice Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $228) for just $137 at Nordstrom!

This One-Button Blazer

Nordstrom

We'll always love a versatile blazer, but this one's flared silhouette makes it a standout!

See it!

Get the Topshop Bengaline Cutaway Blazer (originally $111) now starting at just $56 at Nordstrom!

These Linen-Blend Pants

Nordstrom

Pretty in purple, these modern pants will work well with everything from a corset tank to a professional blouse!

See it!

Get the Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants (originally $69) now starting at just $50 at Nordstrom!

This Asymmetrical Tank

Nordstrom

On sale in three colors, this cowl neck tank is such a simple and comfy way to elevate your classic tank top!

See it!

Get the Halogen Asymmetric Cowl Neck Tank (originally $45) now starting at just $23 at Nordstrom!

These Denim Shorts

Nordstrom

These frayed-hem shorts are forever fashionable. Nothing like a deal on Levi's!

See it!

Get the Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts (originally $70) for just $42 at Nordstrom!

These Designer Pumps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp95L_0hHyrF5t00
Nordstrom

A pair of Michael Kors heels for up to 35% off? With over 200 reviews? Adding to cart now!

See it!

Get the Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump (originally $115) now starting at just $75 at Nordstrom!

This Shirt Dress

Nordstrom

This relaxed shirt dress is a nice option for making your way through the day in both comfort and style!

See it!

Get the Caslon Short Sleeve Shirt Dress (originally $69) now starting at just $55 at Nordstrom!

22 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s

Read article

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

