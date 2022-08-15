ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed as Brand's W-16 Sendoff

The new Bugatti Mistral roadster will be the final W-16–powered car from the legendary brand. Bugatti says the roofless Mistral, which is based on the Chiron coupe, will be the fastest open-top production car in the world. The Mistral costs $5 million and deliveries should start in 2024, but...
CAR AND DRIVER

McLaren’s Latest Track Toy Has a 5.2-Liter V-10 and 829 HP

The McLaren Solus GT is a new limited-edition track car, taking design inspiration from the 2017 Vision GT car created for the Gran Turismo video game series. The centerpiece is a 5.2-liter V-10 developed with help from Judd Power, producing over 829 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque and revving to over 10,000 rpm.
CAR AND DRIVER

Go Behind the Scenes as RM Sotheby’s Inspects a Pre-Sale McLaren F1

Of all the places to meet your hero, a dusty restoration shop in Seaside, California, is among the unlikeliest. It doesn't get more anachronistic than the sight of a lightly disassembled McLaren F1 in a nondescript warehouse space, akin to stumbling upon a great Hollywood beauty going under the knife at a speakeasy; the back roads of Monterey Car Week are a long way from Woking, England. This 1998 F1 is number 059, which also happens to be the race number of the F1 that won Le Mans, and it's going up for sale in a sealed-bid auction with RM Sotheby's on Saturday, August 20.
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
Top Speed

This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing

Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
Motor1.com

New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race

There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
