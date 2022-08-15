Of all the places to meet your hero, a dusty restoration shop in Seaside, California, is among the unlikeliest. It doesn't get more anachronistic than the sight of a lightly disassembled McLaren F1 in a nondescript warehouse space, akin to stumbling upon a great Hollywood beauty going under the knife at a speakeasy; the back roads of Monterey Car Week are a long way from Woking, England. This 1998 F1 is number 059, which also happens to be the race number of the F1 that won Le Mans, and it's going up for sale in a sealed-bid auction with RM Sotheby's on Saturday, August 20.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO