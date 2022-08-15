Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel Maven
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Kettering proposes new 19 acre park with zip line, bike path
KETTERING — The City of Kettering is proposing to add a new 19-acre park that would include both a bike path and a zip line. The park would be located near the Kettering Business Park, according to the proposal. The park would be named “Gentile Park” named after Piqua-born...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Patrol Reporting on Fatal Brown County Crash from Last Friday
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal vehicle accident in Brown County from last Friday, August 12th. The Patrol says the two-vehicle crash shortly before midnight was on Meeker Road, near Elm Corner Road in Brown County's Pike Township. They say 29-year-old Justin T. Faulkner, of Bethel, was...
Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine
"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest in 1 catalytic converter theft case leads Englewood police to 11 more stolen converters
ENGLEWOOD — Security camera video that helped Englewood police identify a suspect in the theft of one catalytic converter from an Englewood automotive business led police to a dozen of the valued auto part that had been stolen. Thanks to that video from an outside camera at that business...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Investigation underway after decaying body found in East Dayton home
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called around 9:40 p.m. saying that her brother had been missing since July 14. She told police that she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave, and smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Crews respond to crash at Riverview and Salem
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a truck and a car crashed at the intersection of Riverview Avenue and Salem Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: North College Hill home fully engulfed in flames
Just after midnight Tuesday Cincinnati firefighters responded to a home on the 1800 block of Goodman Avenue for the report of a home on fire.
UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 8-month-old infant found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant. Katrell Smith, of Dayton, was identified Friday as the infant who died Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of...
Suspects use chains, truck to steal ATM from Huber Heights bank; Police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are investigating after suspects stole an ATM from a bank early Friday morning. Police were called to a report of a suspicious truck parked near the Get Air in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road but did not find anything. About four hours...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0