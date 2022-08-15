ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
Patrol Reporting on Fatal Brown County Crash from Last Friday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal vehicle accident in Brown County from last Friday, August 12th. The Patrol says the two-vehicle crash shortly before midnight was on Meeker Road, near Elm Corner Road in Brown County's Pike Township. They say 29-year-old Justin T. Faulkner, of Bethel, was...
Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine

"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
