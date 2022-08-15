Read full article on original website
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR INPUT ON LYONS PARK IMPROVEMENTS
WESTSIDE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO LYONS PARK TODAY TO MEET WITH CITY OFFICIALS ON FUTURE PLANS FOR THE PARK. CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS AND NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES PERSONNEL WILL TAKE INPUT ON WHAT RESIDENTS WOULD LIKE TO SEE IN THE GREENSPACE AND HOW TO BETTER USE IT. THAT COULD BE ANYTHING FROM...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa board advises prompt responses to records requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is advising records custodians to acknowledge public records requests "within the first few business days of receipt," and to provide information at that time on possible fees and a timeline for producing the records. The board approved an advisory opinion on "Timeliness of responding to...
Siouxlanders gather for second hearing of Woodbury County wind ordinance
Woodbury County's wind ordinance was again center stage at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
iowa.media
Iowa mobile home residents host local screenings of documentary on Golfview Estates purchase by corporate interests
A group representing Iowa mobile home residents is hosting local screenings of a documentary on the recent attempt to evict residents from the Golfview Estates manufactured housing community in North Liberty. A Decent Home is a feature-length documentary about mobile homes and the wealth gap. The film features the story...
iowa.media
IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT STATE FAIR
IOWA DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS IF HE’S ELECTED TO AN 11TH TERM, HE’LL CONTINUE TO PURSUE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES THAT SCAM IOWANS. ATTYGEN1 OC……….OF ORDINARY IOWANS.” :06. MILLER SAYS CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS IN THE OFFICE EXTEND TO...
KBUR
Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities
Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
iowapublicradio.org
What the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for Iowans' healthcare
Big changes are coming to the country’s healthcare landscape. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with affected Iowans and health care experts about key changes coming to health care now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Guests:. Allen Wiebers | Iowan with type...
Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal
The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at […] The post Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
iowa.media
IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN
IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
iheart.com
Iowa Bans Low-Ball Land Buying Companies
(Des Moines, IA) -- Three out-of-state companies offering to buy Iowans' land have agreed to stop doing business in the state. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the companies' offers were well-below market value. The A-G's office says one offer was 10-times lower than the actual land value. The firms are accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act.
siouxlandnews.com
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
iowa.media
FAMILIES MUST REAPPLY FOR FREE LUNCHES AT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE RESUMING CLASSES WITHOUT HAVING THE FUNDING TO PROVIDE FREE LUNCHES FOR ALL STUDENTS. TWO YEARS OF THAT PANDEMIC RELATED AID ENDED IN JUNE, SO QUALIFIED FAMILIES MUST RE-SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR FREE OR REDUCED-PRICE LUNCH. RICH LUZE IS THE MANAGER OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOOD SERVICE...
iowa.media
STEWART PROPOSES LEGALIZING LSD IN MENTAL HEALTH PROPOSAL
RICK STEWART, THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS ENDING THE NATION’S WAR ON DRUGS IS HIS MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY. HE SUGGESTS IOWA’S MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS COULD BE DRAMATICALLY LESSENED IF DRUGS LIKE L-S-D AND MAGIC MUSHROOMS WERE LEGALIZED. MAGIC MUSHROOMS, ALSO KNOWN BY THE NAME PSILOCYBIN, HAVE BEEN...
iowa.media
GRASSLEY TOP VOTE GETTER IN STATE FAIR STRAW POLL
IF YOU ATTEND THE IOWA STATE FAIR, YOU CAN ALSO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE POLITICAL CANDIDATES IN IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S STATE FAIR STRAW POLL. PATE SAYS AS OF 1:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON, MORE THAN 1,400 INDIVIDUALS HAVE CAST VOTES FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES:. STRAWPOLL OC…THIS NOVEMBER....
iowa.media
TYSON DEDICATES STORM LAKE FEED MILL
TYSON FOODS IS OPERATING A NEW FEED MILL IN NORTHWEST IOWA. IT’S A REPLACEMENT FEED MILL AND ADDS 69 ACRES TO TYSON’S TURKEY COMPLEX IN STORM LAKE. NEARLY SIX DOZEN FARMERS WITHIN A 60 MILE RADIUS OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPLY THE MAJORITY OF TURKEYS PROCESSED AT THE COMPANY’S STORM LAKE PLANT.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
