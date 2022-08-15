Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Celebrate Native American Culture at the 2022 Healing Hoop Pow Wow
In the spirit of togetherness and affirmation of Native American Culture, the Healing Hoop Pow Wow is a FREE community event presented by the Lakota Way Healing Center. Guests can enjoy traditional Native American dancing, singing, food, arts, and crafts as part of this family-friendly celebration. Healing Hoop Pow Wow.
