Swanton, OH

Sheriff plans sober driving blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz. This blitz will run from Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Youthful Vikings look to grow during season

It will be hard for the Evergreen girls soccer team to top last season, a year in which they won a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship, their first as a program. And, with several losses due to graduation, this season could at times be a struggle. “Having...
SWANTON, OH

