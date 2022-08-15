ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Youthful Vikings look to grow during season

It will be hard for the Evergreen girls soccer team to top last season, a year in which they won a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship, their first as a program. And, with several losses due to graduation, this season could at times be a struggle. “Having...
SWANTON, OH

