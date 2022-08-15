Denholtz Properties acquired 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit, Class-A multifamily community at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 5150 JB Drive Apartments is located in the Nashville MSA less than 30 minutes from downtown in the heart of Rutherford County, part of the Southeast Nashville corridor. Home to major employers such as Nissan North America, Amazon, State Farm, Ingram Content Group, Verizon Wireless, General Mills and Bridgestone/Firestone, Rutherford County is a key contributor to the regional economy and one of the Nashville MSA’s fastest-growing residential submarkets.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO