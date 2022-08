PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale, Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will jointly host an opening reception for the special juried art exhibition titled Generations on Friday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The reception is open to the public and admission and parking are free. Legacy Commons is located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, and Palmdale Playhouse is located at 38334 10th St. East.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO