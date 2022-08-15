ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dana White's Contender Series 50 weigh-in results: Thomas Paull, Esteban Ribovics official for main event

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Monday’s official Dana White’s Contender Series 50 weigh-ins, where all 10 fighters hit their marks.

Ten fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including lightweights Thomas Paull (11-3) and Esteban Ribovics (10-0), who headline the show.

Paull was the first fighter to the scale and weighed in at 155.5 pounds. Ribovics arrived to the scale about five minutes later and was 155 to make their fight officical.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 50 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Thomas Paull (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
  • Claudio Ribeiro (181.5) vs. Ivan Valenzuela (186)
  • Jack Cartwright (136) vs. Jose Johnson (136)
  • Hailey Cowan (136) vs. Claudia Leite (136)
  • Ahmad Hassanzada (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.5)

