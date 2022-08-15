Read full article on original website
Best Way To Skip Parking At The Tri-Cities Benton Franklin Fair
Everyone I know hates parking when they go to the fair. Your sweating in the heat while your waiting to park. Then you wear yourself out with the long walk to the front from your parking spot. But believe it or not, there is a free and safe way everyone you know can avoid that mess all together! So how do you ask?
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Rob Phillips: Local rivers offer great August fishing and a chance to escape the heat
When I was a kid, I spent most of my fishing time on the local streams around Central Washington. I didn’t know what a salmon or a walleye was, but ask me to go catch you a couple of fat rainbow trout for dinner, and I could get ‘er done.
Spirit Halloween Stores Opening Soon In Tri-Cities
Halloween is right around the corner if you can believe it, and I noticed the other day that the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening soon right here in Tri-Cities! If you have been thinking about what you want to wear for Halloween, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT!. There...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
Excessive heat looming across Yakima & Kittitas counties through Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Temperatures are exceeding 100 degrees across the Mid-Columbia Basin; extending through central Washington as an excessive heat warning comes into effect for both the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. A notice issued through the Alert Yakima system on the morning of August 17 warns that excessive...
Why Not Go Chasing Absolutely Beautiful Lewis River Falls in Washington?
If you've never been to Lewis River Falls, I recommend you change this. There is nothing more beautiful than the sight and sound of these waterfalls in the Lewis River Recreation Area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA.
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
20 Things That the Locals Say Are Overrated in the Tri-Cities
Here's A List Of 20 Things That Locals Think Are Overrated In Tri-Cities Washington. We posed the question on our Facebook page a few days and you responded in droves. Does Tri-Cities Washington Really Have 300 Days Of Sunshine?. We had over 180 comments about what locals think are a...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
Avian Flu detected in Walla Walla, bringing total infected flocks to 31
The Evergreen State has had a nearly three week break from new reported bird flu cases, until this past Friday when a backyard flock was struck with the avian flu in Walla Walla. The case now brings the total of infected domestic flocks to 31 across the state, with 4...
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Have You Seen This Destructive Gigantic Moth in Washington State?
The Non-Native Atlas Moth Is Destructive In Washington State. There's one gigantic moth that the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants you to keep your eyes out for. Atlas Moths Can Have A Wingspan Of 10 Inches. If you see this gigantic moth, the WSDA is asking you to report...
