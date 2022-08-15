ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

hubison.com

Bison Drop Season Opener Against Towson

WASHINGTON (August 18, 2022) – Howard University women's soccer team dropped its season opener against Towson, 1-0, at Greene Stadium. After a scoreless first half, Towson's Phoebe Canoles scored on an unassisted goal with less than eight minutes remaining. Despite the loss, junior goalkeeper Kennedy Jones (Flossmoor, Ill.) had...
WASHINGTON, DC
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Offers 2023 Maryland 3-Star G Mike Williams

West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended an offer to 2023 G Mike Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams is a 3-star prospect from Towson, MD. “Blessed to receive a Division-I offer from West Virginia,” Williams wrote on Twitter. Williams (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) is entering his senior year at Calvert...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
hubison.com

Women's Soccer Begins Unfinished Business Hosting Towson

WASHINGTON (August 18, 2022) – The expectations are high for the upcoming Howard University women's soccer season, who finished 6-5-3 overall (5-3-2 NEC) a year ago and returns some key experienced players and some young talent that has head coach Brent Leiba confident. "The expectations are high for this...
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Football Puts On Impressive Show at Intrasquad Scrimmage

WASHINGTON (August 17, 2022) – With the season opener less than two weeks away, the Howard University football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night (August 13) in Greene Stadium and from all accounts, it was what the doctor ordered. "I was very pleased with our effort," said Howard...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Train hits, kills college student-athlete from Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A train hit and killed a former Prince William County basketball star just two days before he was set to begin college in North Carolina. Emergency crews rushed Kyle Honore, of Dumfries, to a nearby hospital shortly after a train hit him Tuesday night near the entrance of Wingate University.
greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD
WJLA

Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area

Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County

Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD

