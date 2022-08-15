Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroadAnita DurairajWashington, DC
Related
hubison.com
Bison Drop Season Opener Against Towson
WASHINGTON (August 18, 2022) – Howard University women's soccer team dropped its season opener against Towson, 1-0, at Greene Stadium. After a scoreless first half, Towson's Phoebe Canoles scored on an unassisted goal with less than eight minutes remaining. Despite the loss, junior goalkeeper Kennedy Jones (Flossmoor, Ill.) had...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers 2023 Maryland 3-Star G Mike Williams
West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended an offer to 2023 G Mike Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams is a 3-star prospect from Towson, MD. “Blessed to receive a Division-I offer from West Virginia,” Williams wrote on Twitter. Williams (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) is entering his senior year at Calvert...
hubison.com
Women's Soccer Begins Unfinished Business Hosting Towson
WASHINGTON (August 18, 2022) – The expectations are high for the upcoming Howard University women's soccer season, who finished 6-5-3 overall (5-3-2 NEC) a year ago and returns some key experienced players and some young talent that has head coach Brent Leiba confident. "The expectations are high for this...
hubison.com
Football Puts On Impressive Show at Intrasquad Scrimmage
WASHINGTON (August 17, 2022) – With the season opener less than two weeks away, the Howard University football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night (August 13) in Greene Stadium and from all accounts, it was what the doctor ordered. "I was very pleased with our effort," said Howard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard University Welcomes Freshman Class During ‘Bison Week’
Members of Howard University's incoming freshman class spent the past few days learning about one another, meeting professors, administrators and student leaders and getting acclimated to campus life during what’s touted as Bison Week. The post Howard University Welcomes Freshman Class During ‘Bison Week’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina
Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon. The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.
Train hits, kills college student-athlete from Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A train hit and killed a former Prince William County basketball star just two days before he was set to begin college in North Carolina. Emergency crews rushed Kyle Honore, of Dumfries, to a nearby hospital shortly after a train hit him Tuesday night near the entrance of Wingate University.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
RELATED PEOPLE
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
A Prince George's County golf course re-opens after extensive renovations
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A Prince George’s County golf course has been given new life. Enterprise Golf Course, located in Mitchellville, Maryland, has reopened after undergoing extensive renovations that began in early May. New Bermuda grass was installed throughout the golf course and areas surrounding the greens. Each tee...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
WJLA
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday
Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
popville.com
Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County
Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Comments / 0