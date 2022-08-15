The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA) will be beginning work on Washtenaw from Cross to Hamilton, and on Cross at Washtenaw, beginning Tuesday, September 6th. Detours will be posted. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and will also be fully closed to through traffic at times. Observe posted detours; eastbound through traffic is advised to use Hewitt to Michigan Avenue.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO