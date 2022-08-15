ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Human Relations Commission Special Meeting Notice

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION – HYBRID IN-PERSON/VIRTUAL MEETING. The Ypsilanti Human Relations Commission will hold A Hybrid in-person/Virtual Special Meeting on Wednesday August 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The ability to meet completely virtual ended on December 31, 2021. However, in order to maintain safety, the City of Ypsilanti will...
PUBLIC NOTICE: Police Advisory Commission Virtual Access

The Ypsilanti Police Advisory Commission will hold A In-person/Virtual Hybrid Meeting on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Police Advisory Commission Meeting will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 1 South Huron, Ypsilanti, MI 4197. However, those that wish to attend virtually may still do so using the below Zoom Link.
CONSTRUCTION TRAFFIC NOTICE: Washtenaw Avenue

The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA) will be beginning work on Washtenaw from Cross to Hamilton, and on Cross at Washtenaw, beginning Tuesday, September 6th. Detours will be posted. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and will also be fully closed to through traffic at times. Observe posted detours; eastbound through traffic is advised to use Hewitt to Michigan Avenue.
