Second-dose ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccines and thrombocytopenic, thromboembolic and hemorrhagic events in Scotland

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Nature.com
Reassigning the shapes of the 0 states in the Pb nucleus
Across the physics disciplines, the 186Pb nucleus is the only known system, where the two first excited states, together with the ground state, form a triplet of zero-spin states assigned with prolate, oblate and spherical shapes. Here we report on a precision measurement where the properties of collective transitions in 186Pb were determined in a simultaneous in-beam Î³-ray and electron spectroscopy experiment employing the recoil-decay tagging technique. The feeding of the \({0}_{2}^{+}\) state and the interband \({2}_{2}^{+}\to {2}_{1}^{+}\) transition have been observed. We also present direct measurement of the energies of the electric monopole transitions from the excited 0+ states to the 0+ ground state. In contrast to the earlier understanding, the obtained reduced transition probability \(B(E2;{2}_{1}^{+}\to {0}_{2}^{+})\) value of 190(80) W.u., the transitional quadrupole moment \(| {Q}_{t}({2}_{1}^{+}\to {0}_{2}^{+})| =7.7\)(33) eb and intensity balance arguments provide evidence to reassign the \({0}_{2}^{+}\) and \({0}_{3}^{+}\) states with predominantly prolate and oblate shape, respectively. Our work demonstrates a step-up in experimental sensitivity and paves the way for systematic studies of electric monopole transitions in this region. These electric monopole transitions probe the nuclear volume in a unique manner and provide unexploited input for development of the next-generation energy density functional models.
Nature.com
Community lung health service design for COPD patients in China by the Breathe Well group
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. COPD is increasingly common in China but is poorly understood by patients, medications are not used as prescribed and there is no access to recommended non-pharmacological treatment. We explored COPD patients' and general practitioners' (GPs) knowledge of COPD, views on its management and the acceptability of a flexible lung health service (LHS) offering health education, exercise, self-management, smoking cessation and mental health support. Using a convergent mixed methods design, data were collected from patients and GPs using focus groups (FGs) in four Chinese cities, questionnaires were also used to collect data from patients. FGs were audio-recorded and transcribed. Quantitative data were analysed descriptively, thematic framework analysis was used for the qualitative data. Two-hundred fifty-one patients completed the questionnaire; 39 patients and 30 GPs participated in ten separate FGs. Three overarching themes were identified: patients' lack of knowledge/understanding of COPD, current management of COPD not meeting patients' needs and LHS design, which was well received by patients and GPs. Participants wanted COPD education, TaiChi, psychological support and WeChat for social support. 39% of survey responders did not know what to do when their breathing worsened and 24% did not know how to use their inhalers. 36% of survey respondents requested guided relaxation. Overall, participants did not fully understand the implications of COPD and current treatment was sub-optimal. There was support for developing a culturally appropriate intervention meeting Chinese patients' needs, health beliefs, and local healthcare delivery. Further research should explore the feasibility of such a service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Nature.com
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Nature.com
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Nature.com
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
After smallpox, can other diseases be eradicated?
Polio and Guinea worm disease are top of the list for eradication, but some targets have been pushed back as campaigns hit myriad challenges. It was not long before cracks of discord began to appear. As the pandemic coronavirus swept across continents, it also sowed division among the ranks of experts tasked with fighting it. At the heart of COVID-19 battle plans was a dilemma familiar to humanity's age-old struggle with disease-causing organisms: should we get rid of the virus completely, or should we suppress and learn to manage with it?
Nature.com
False positive fungus results from investigation of microbial keratitis
Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Tuft S,...
Nature.com
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Nature.com
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Nature.com
6 years at Heredity
As I approach the end of my six-year term as Editor-in-Chief of Heredity, I thought it would be a good opportunity to go through some of the changes we have made that we hope have improved the experience of authors, reviewers and Associate Editors. First, I would like to welcome Sara Goodacre, who took over as Editor-in-Chief, as of August 1, 2022. Sara is coming back to Heredity after serving as Associate Editor from March 2011 to December 2018. We are also introducing the new role of Co-Editor-in-Chief, which will be taken on by Aurora Ruiz-Herrera, who has been an associate editor at Heredity for the past 10 years. Aurora has already helped me with additional tasks, such as judging student papers for our annual prize competition. Aurora and Sara will decide on how the work will be divided but hopefully this will also make the role of Editor-in-Chief more feasible for future editors. We are also fortunate that Sandra Huettenbuegel, the administrative assistant who started with me, has agreed to continue on with Sara and Aurora. Sandra has helped to make the experience of authors, reviewers and editors more enjoyable (as well as mine!!) because of her highly personalised touch to communication. This was particularly appreciated by all during the pandemic, when we relaxed our normal focus on time and instead tried to help everyone get through the tasks.
Nature.com
Correction: The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice
On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The article "The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice", written by Francesca Forzano et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 17 December 2021 without open access. With the authors' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article changed on 11 July 2022 to Â© Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Nature.com
Comparison of various indices for predicting sarcopenia and its components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis
This study aimed to evaluate and compare the usefulness of four indices-arm circumference, thigh circumference, mid-arm muscle circumference (MAMC), and thigh muscle circumference (TMC)-with that of other classical indicators of body composition in the prediction of sarcopenia and two sarcopenia-related components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD) grouped by sex. The data of all patients receiving PD who visited a tertiary medical center were collected (n"‰="‰214); of them 199 patients undergoing PD were included in the final analyses. Data on baseline characteristics and measurements, including circumferences of appendicular sites, handgrip strength (HGS), and appendicular lean mass (ALM) index, were obtained during a routine peritoneal membrane equilibration test. Body composition was evaluated using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. The ALM index (kg/m2) was defined as the sum of lean mass in the upper and lower extremities divided by height squared. Sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass based on the cut-off values in the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia guideline. The circumferences of the lower extremities showed the greatest association with the ALM index in both sexes. Prediction of HGS was better with the MAMC than with the other indices in the male patients, whereas none of the indices were associated with HGS in the female patients. Moreover, the MAMC in the male patients and TMC in the female patients were the strongest predictors of sarcopenia among the six anthropometric indices. This study showed that the MAMC in male PD patients and TMC in female PD patients might be the best predictors of sarcopenia. However, the TMC was associated with sarcopenia regardless of HGS in the female PD patients. These findings suggest that, in PD patients, different indices should be considered in predicting sarcopenia or its components based on the sex.
Nature.com
Basic determinants of child linear growth outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa: a cross-sectional survey analysis of positive deviants in poor households
Childhood malnutrition is a significant public health problem confronting countries across the globe. Although there is evidence of a downward trend in undernutrition globally, sub-Saharan Africa did not experience significant improvement in the past decades. This study investigated the basic determinants of linear growth among children living in poor households. We analysed a nationally representative sample of children aged 0"“59Â months (N"‰="‰24,264). The study countries were Ghana, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, and Mozambique. The child's height-for-age Z-scores (HAZ), categorised into HAZ"‰>"‰âˆ’"‰2 standard deviations (SD) (not stunted) and HAZ"‰<"‰âˆ’"‰2 SD (stunted) was the outcome variable of interest. We used logistic regression as our analytical strategy. In DRC, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, maternal years of schooling was associated with positive linear growth among children living in poor households. In Ghana and DRC, four antenatal visits had a positive effect on better linear growth, while in Nigeria, healthy maternal body mass index (kg/m2) had a positive effect on child's linear growth. The putative socio-demographic determinants investigated in our study can promote the linear growth of children living in poor households. Interventions aimed at fostering linear growth among children living in poverty should focus on enhancing these factors.
Nature.com
Delix Therapeutics : psychedelics without the trip
Non-hallucinogenic versions of drugs like LSD, psilocybin and MDMA could unlock their potential in mental illness. Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. The field of psychedelic medicines—therapeutics that trigger non-ordinary states of consciousness—has spawned dozens of companies, including several that are publicly traded. Investors have recently been pouring money into them on the back of several trials indicating that these drugs could work in neuropsychiatric disorders like depression, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave marketing approval to Janssen’s Spravato (esketamine), the S-enantiomer of ketamine, for depression that has failed to respond to two or more antidepressants. MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or ‘ecstasy’) may be headed for FDA approval after a positive phase 3 trial for PTSD, with a second phase 3 trial nearing completion. Delix Therapeutics is taking a different approach: it’s developing analogs of psychedelic drugs called psychoplastogens that reproduce the changes in neuronal activity without the often extreme subjective psychological effects.
Nature.com
Quantitative action spectroscopy reveals ARPE19 sensitivity to ultraviolet radiation at 350Â nm and 380Â nm
The role of ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure in the aetiology of retinal degeneration has been debated for decades with epidemiological evidence failing to find a clear consensus for or against it playing a role. A key reason for this is a lack of foundational research into the response of living retinal tissue to UVR in regard to modern ageing-specific parameters of tissue function. We therefore explored the response of cultured retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE), the loss of which heralds advanced visual decline, to specific wavelengths of UVR across the UV-B and UV-A bands found in natural sunlight. Using a bespoke in vitro UVR exposure apparatus coupled with bandpass filters we exposed the immortalised RPE cell line, ARPE-19, to 10Â nm bands of UVR between 290 and 405Â nm. Physical cell dynamics were assessed during exposure in cells cultured upon specialist electrode culture plates which allow for continuous, non-invasive electrostatic interrogation of key cell parameters during exposure such as monolayer coverage and tight-junction integrity. UVR exposures were also utilised to quantify wavelength-specific effects using a rapid cell viability assay and a phenotypic profiling assay which was leveraged to simultaneously quantify intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS), nuclear morphology, mitochondrial stress, epithelial integrity and cell viability as part of a phenotypic profiling approach to quantifying the effects of UVR. Electrical impedance assessment revealed unforeseen detrimental effects of UV-A, beginning at 350Â nm, alongside previously demonstrated UV-B impacts. Cell viability analysis also highlighted increased effects at 350Â nm as well as 380Â nm. Effects at 350Â nm were further substantiated by high content image analysis which highlighted increased mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. We conclude that ARPE-19 cells exhibit a previously uncharacterised sensitivity to UV-A radiation, specifically at 350Â nm and somewhat less at 380Â nm. If upheld in vivo, such sensitivity will have impacts upon geoepidemiological risk scoring of macular sensitivity.
Nature.com
Development of a scoring system with multidimensional markers for fibrosing interstitial lung disease
Fibrosing interstitial lung disease (ILD) can cause high mortality and sensitive evaluation of fibrosing ILD could be critical. The aim of this study is to develop a scoring system to predict prognosis of fibrosing ILD. 339 patients with fibrosing ILD were enrolled as a derivation cohort. Cox multiple regression analysis indicated that smoking history (HR"‰ = "‰3.826, p"‰ = "‰0.001), age(HR"‰ = "‰1.043, p"‰ = "‰0.015), CEA(HR"‰ = "‰1.059, p"‰ = "‰0.049),CYFRA21-1(HR"‰ = "‰1.177, p"‰ = "‰0.004) and DLCO% predicted (HR"‰ = "‰0.979, p"‰ = "‰0.032) were independent prognostic factors for fibrosing ILD. The clinical scoring system for fibrosing ILD was established based on the clinical variables (age [A], CEA and CYFRA21-1 [C], DLCO% predicted [D], and smoking history [S]; ACDS). The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of the scoring system for predicting prognosis of fibrosing ILD was 0.90 (95%CI: 0.87"“0.94, p"‰<"‰0.001). The cutoff value was 2.5 with their corresponding specificity (90.7%) and sensitivity (78.8%). To validate the value of ACDS score levels to predict the survival of patients with fibrosing ILD, 98 additional fibrosing ILD patients were included as a validation cohort. The log-rank test showed a significant difference in survival between the two groups(ACDS score"‰<"‰2.5 and ACDS score"‰â‰¥"‰2.5) in validation cohort. The independent risk factors for mortality in patients with fibrosing ILD are higher CEA, higher CYFRA21-1, smoking history, lower DLCO%predicted at baseline and older age. ACDS is a simple and feasible clinical model for predicting survival of fibrosing ILD.
Chef Simon Rogan Has Revolutionized Cuisine in the North of England—Here’s How
In late spring, I’m driving through the Lake District of northern England, a region as soggy as Seattle, with as many as 200 days of rain a year. Cruising through a lush landscape of rolling hills dotted with cows and sheep, I pass tidal mudflats along the coast at Morecambe Bay and the placid waters of Lake Windermere, speckled with sailboats and surrounded by dense forest on all sides. In this fertile swath of Great Britain, I’m expecting a farm stand around every corner, thousands of acres blooming with good things to eat. British chef Simon Rogan was expecting a...
Comments / 0