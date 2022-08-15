Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'

Read full article on original website
Community college students eligible for millions if experiencing unexpected financial problems
(The Center Square) — North Carolina community college students progressing toward completion of an academic program and who experience an unexpected financial emergency will be eligible for millions in grants. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper announced today an allocation of $7.5 million to fund the Finish Line Grants program for...
Indiana devotes $111M to reverse 10-year decline in reading scores
(The Center Square) — Reading proficiency among Indiana schoolchildren has declined steadily for 10 years to the point where nearly 1 in 5 children completing third grade cannot read. To reverse the trend, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Thursday a $111 million spending program aimed at achieving 95% reading proficiency in five years.
Louisiana bond commission keeps hold on New Orleans projects over city's abortion stance
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Bond Commission on Thursday voted for the second consecutive month to delay approval of funding for a New Orleans electrical substation over local officials' defiance of the state's abortion ban. Commissioners voted 7-6 to deny a request from the Sewerage & Water...
Newsom announces multi-billion plan to address youth mental health
(The Center Square) – In response to rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among youth across the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan Thursday to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce and increase prevention efforts. The $4.7 billion plan aims to increase the state’s...
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to Meet and Certify Primary Election Results
The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, August 24th. The Board will certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
California taxpayers could subsidize union dues in future budget years
(The Center Square) – In future budget years, California could enact a first-in-the-nation tax credit for union dues, a move critics say would put taxpayers on the hook to foot the bill for the costs of union membership. In a line slipped into budget trailer legislation this year, the...
Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards
(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
28% of Florida state legislative incumbents face contested primaries
Thirty-two of the 114 Florida state legislators who filed for re-election – 13 Democrats and 19 Republicans – will face contested primaries on Aug. 23. This represents 28% of incumbents who filed for re-election, the highest figure compared to the four preceding election cycles. A primary is contested...
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbands
The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is no more. The members of the caucus released a press statement on Monday, Aug. 15, stating they were disbanding. One of the members of the caucus was State Senator Mike Moon, who has been representing Stone and Taney counties, but will no longer represent the area starting in the next regular Senate session due to redistricting.
American Rescue Plan allocates $99M for Indiana small businesses
(The Center Square) — Indiana will receive an additional $99.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the award Friday, which will be administered through the State Small Business Credit...
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Counties with the most super commuters in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
West Virginia coal industry worried about Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s coal industry is worried it could face problems with the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which was just signed into law. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden after narrowly making it through the House and Senate on Democratic party-line votes, will establish a 15% minimum corporate tax rate for large corporations, which will yield an estimated 7.2% hike on the coal industry. The legislation resulted from negotiations over the Build Back Better plan.
South Carolina businesses received $86.3M in federal shuttered venue grants
(The Center Square) — South Carolina businesses were granted more than $86.3 million in federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in a program that closed last month. The grants attempted to provide funding for entertainment venues, theaters, museums, aquariums, talent representatives and similar businesses that were forced to shut down – partially or completely – during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comptroller candidates lay out priorities at separate party rallies
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois Comptroller made their pitches for why their party's supporters should elect them in the November election. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election. Governor's...
Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arklatex Politics: La Democratic Party Feud
Shreveport, La -- When discussions began concerning the current U.S. Senate race, and opponents for Republican incumbent John Kennedy-the focus was not necessarily on who might become the Democratic frontrunner, but on internal Democratic politics. And something of a controversy developed last weekend at a meeting of the Louisiana Democratic...
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Jobs market cools slowly in Washington as unemployment, labor force decrease
(The Center Square) — Unemployment in Washington fell to a historically low rate of 3.7% in July as 6,600 jobs were added. However, the workforce contracted as well, resulting in a net loss of 8,100 people from the labor pool. Overall, signs initiate a slight cooling in the job...
