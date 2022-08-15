Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s coal industry is worried it could face problems with the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which was just signed into law. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden after narrowly making it through the House and Senate on Democratic party-line votes, will establish a 15% minimum corporate tax rate for large corporations, which will yield an estimated 7.2% hike on the coal industry. The legislation resulted from negotiations over the Build Back Better plan.

