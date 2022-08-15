Read full article on original website
Related
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" sold virtually all of his US stocks last quarter. Burry's Scion Asset Management held only a $3.3 million stake in Geo Group, a new filing shows. Scion owned $165 million of stocks at the end of March, excluding its Apple put options. Michael Burry,...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold Big Tech stocks in the last quarter after warning that there'll be a recession in 2023
Stanley Druckenmiller dialed down on Big Tech holdings last quarter, according to a 13F filing Monday. Duquesne Family Office sold all of its Amazon shares and scaled back its stake in Microsoft, and bought pharmas. The billionaire investor warned earlier this year that stocks were already in a recession-fueled bear...
After Its Recent Monster Growth, Is Disney Stock a Buy?
What comes next for the entertainment giant?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Legendary Financier George Soros Bets Big on Amazon and Alphabet
The rout in financial markets in the second quarter did not scare billionaire George Soros. The legendary investor shopped in the tech sector even as investors liquidated tech stocks on fears of recession. Indeed, the second quarter was marked by a fall in the Nasdaq index, which is dominated by technology groups. The Nasdaq lost nearly 23% between April 1 and June 30.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Brilliant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
biztoc.com
This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond --- and he's a 20-year-old student
Jake Freeman, a 20-year-old student, made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond. Freeman snapped up a 6.2% stake in the homeware retailer in July. On Tuesday, Freeman sold over $130 million worth of stock. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18% in after-hours trading...
This Stock Is Beating Amazon at Its Own Game
The "Amazon of South Korea" might be better than the Amazon of the rest of the world.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Poshmark, Vroom and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Poshmark — Shares of the secondhand fashion retailer jumped 15% after Barclays upgraded them to overweight from equal weight. The firm said it sees more than 40% potential upside for the stock, especially if consumers trade down in a recession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Disney Stock After its "Excellent Quarter"?
The stock is still underperforming the market in 2022 and could be a good bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
ValueWalk
Activist Dan Loeb Gets Back Into Disney, Pushing It To Buy Out Comcast Hulu Stake And Sell ESPN
Loeb sold a Disney stake earlier this year, but is now encouraged by streaming industry metrics. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) may be a victim of its own success. The company, a recent Wall Street darling with growing profits and a rising stock price, now has activist investor Dan Loeb and his Third Point fund as investors.
Motley Fool
Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?
In spite of an historically volatile year, stock split-mania has engulfed Wall Street. Amazon and Shopify enacted 20-for-1 and 10-for-1 respective stock-splits, while Tesla's 3-for-1 split is upcoming later this month. While all three stock-split stocks have been outperformers for long-term investors, one is a clear better buy right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup
Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
As Streaming Growth Slows, Wall Street Finds Another Metric to Put Under a Magnifying Glass
As Wall Street takes a magnifying glass to Hollywood’s streaming businesses — beyond scale and subscriber growth — one metric is gaining favor: average revenue per user (ARPU). Netflix records more revenue for each subscriber than such rivals as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, with global monthly ARPU of nearly $12, or close to $16 in North America, where consumers traditionally pay higher streaming subscription fees than in international markets.More from The Hollywood ReporterRalph Lauren to Hold First West Coast Runway ShowStreamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident'Reservation Dogs' Boss on Combatting Indigenous Stereotypes, Embracing Gripes and...
George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian
It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Comments / 0