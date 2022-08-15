ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold Big Tech stocks in the last quarter after warning that there'll be a recession in 2023

Stanley Druckenmiller dialed down on Big Tech holdings last quarter, according to a 13F filing Monday. Duquesne Family Office sold all of its Amazon shares and scaled back its stake in Microsoft, and bought pharmas. The billionaire investor warned earlier this year that stocks were already in a recession-fueled bear...
TheStreet

Legendary Financier George Soros Bets Big on Amazon and Alphabet

The rout in financial markets in the second quarter did not scare billionaire George Soros. The legendary investor shopped in the tech sector even as investors liquidated tech stocks on fears of recession. Indeed, the second quarter was marked by a fall in the Nasdaq index, which is dominated by technology groups. The Nasdaq lost nearly 23% between April 1 and June 30.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Poshmark, Vroom and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Poshmark — Shares of the secondhand fashion retailer jumped 15% after Barclays upgraded them to overweight from equal weight. The firm said it sees more than 40% potential upside for the stock, especially if consumers trade down in a recession.
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Disney Stock After its "Excellent Quarter"?

The stock is still underperforming the market in 2022 and could be a good bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
Motley Fool

Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

In spite of an historically volatile year, stock split-mania has engulfed Wall Street. Amazon and Shopify enacted 20-for-1 and 10-for-1 respective stock-splits, while Tesla's 3-for-1 split is upcoming later this month. While all three stock-split stocks have been outperformers for long-term investors, one is a clear better buy right now.
Sourcing Journal

Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup

Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
The Hollywood Reporter

As Streaming Growth Slows, Wall Street Finds Another Metric to Put Under a Magnifying Glass

As Wall Street takes a magnifying glass to Hollywood’s streaming businesses — beyond scale and subscriber growth — one metric is gaining favor: average revenue per user (ARPU). Netflix records more revenue for each subscriber than such rivals as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, with global monthly ARPU of nearly $12, or close to $16 in North America, where consumers traditionally pay higher streaming subscription fees than in international markets.More from The Hollywood ReporterRalph Lauren to Hold First West Coast Runway ShowStreamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident'Reservation Dogs' Boss on Combatting Indigenous Stereotypes, Embracing Gripes and...
TheStreet

George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
